Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE Evaluates Corporate Bond Offering for Strategic Bitcoin Investment

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Nakiki SE is currently evaluating the issuance of a corporate bond with a target volume in the mid-single-digit million-euro range.

As part of a pre-market sounding process, the Management Board is assessing interest from professional investors. The proceeds of the issuance are intended primarily for the acquisition of Bitcoin.

Investor Relations Contact:

Phone: +49 69 348 70 250

Email: info@nakikifinance.com

Nakiki SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main

SOURCE: Nakiki SE





