Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
WKN: WNDL30 | ISIN: DE000WNDL300 | Ticker-Symbol: WDL1
Tradegate
27.08.25 | 17:32
0,758 Euro
+18,81 % +0,120
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
NAKIKI SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAKIKI SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7000,75817:35
0,6680,73217:36
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 17:26 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE Evaluates Corporate Bond Offering for Strategic Bitcoin Investment

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Nakiki SE is currently evaluating the issuance of a corporate bond with a target volume in the mid-single-digit million-euro range.

As part of a pre-market sounding process, the Management Board is assessing interest from professional investors. The proceeds of the issuance are intended primarily for the acquisition of Bitcoin.

Investor Relations Contact:
Phone: +49 69 348 70 250
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main

SOURCE: Nakiki SE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/nakiki-se-nakiki-se-evaluates-corporate-bond-offering-for-strategic-b-1066247

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
