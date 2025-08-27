SupplySide Global, Connecting Professionals Through Innovation, Education and Partnerships, Creating Success Stories Across the Global Ingredients Industry for Nearly 30 Years

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / SupplySide Global , the definitive marketplace for health and nutrition innovation, continues to deliver exceptional value while supporting the broader ecosystem that makes the health and nutrition industry thrive. The annual exhibition has been a pioneer in developing the world's most comprehensive ingredient community since 1997 and serves as the essential hub where ingredient and manufacturing breakthroughs meet market opportunities, with nearly 20,000 registered attendees from over 80 countries across the complete supply chain.

SupplySide Global has transformed the industry landscape through data-driven improvements that significantly enhance the event experience. The expanded Hosted Buyer Program connects qualified decision-makers with solutions providers, driving measurable ROI. The introduction of the exclusive Networking Pub creates a strategic environment where high-value partnerships form organically, resulting in documented business growth for participants. These refinements have produced unprecedented satisfaction scores and business outcomes that significantly outperform industry benchmarks.

These strategic innovations directly address evolving market demands, demonstrating SupplySide Global's commitment to continuous advancement through actionable stakeholder feedback. The extensive offerings serve diverse business segments, from retailers and manufacturers to suppliers, investors and distributors. This inclusive approach ensures meaningful engagement for professionals in purchasing, supply chain, business development, product development and manufacturing functions, creating a comprehensive marketplace where industry advancement happens through strategic connections and knowledge exchange.

"Participation in SupplySide Global fuels initiatives that strengthen the entire industry, from compliance programs that protect product integrity to educational resources that drive innovation," shares Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Health & Nutrition at Informa Markets. "From our rigorous compliance programs that safeguard product integrity to our cutting-edge educational resources that accelerate innovation, we are creating measurable impact across the supply chain. The purposeful networking and information sharing happening onsite generate value that extends far beyond the show floor, driving sustainable growth and competitive advantage for participants long after the event concludes."

SupplySide Global drives industry advancement through strategic investments in over 30 non-profit and other strategic partners, providing not just financial backing but comprehensive support through event sponsorships, complimentary resources and executive leadership participation. This collaborative ecosystem includes influential organizations spanning diverse industry segments, including the American Botanical Council, American Herbal Products Association, Black Women in Food, Council for Responsible Nutrition, Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega 3, Included, International Association of Dietary Supplement Associations, International Probiotics Association, National Association of Flavor and Food-ingredient Systems, National Animal Supplement Council, Natural Products Association, Naturally Network, Naturally Proud Network, Non-GMO Project, Organic and Natural Health Association, Organic Trade Association, Sonoran University of Health Sciences, The Harkin Institute, United Natural Products Alliance, Vitamin Angels and Women in Nutraceuticals.

Beyond organizational partnerships, SupplySide Global supports and participates in critical advocacy initiatives that shape regulatory frameworks and industry standards. This includes hosting key political influencers at events, participating in Washington DC fly-in days, serving on boards, committees and working groups for global industry associations, and strengthening the industry's collective voice in policy discussions that directly impact business operations and market access.

Standards and compliance leadership remain a cornerstone of SupplySide Global's industry contribution. The event enforces integrity through pre-screening exhibitors and on-site compliance monitoring. A dedicated compliance team works year-round to uphold standards, ensuring advertising undergoes rigorous claims review. SupplySide Global sponsors critical initiatives like the Botanical Adulterants Prevention Program, which focuses on reducing adulteration in botanical ingredients used in dietary supplements, conventional foods, cosmetics and other natural health products.

SupplySide Global drives actionable progress in sustainability through implementing positive environmental impact, social impact and industry impact. Through a partnership with AQ Green TeC, event participants measure, reduce and offset the carbon footprint from the impact of travel and attendance. Practical innovations include eliminating printed directories and launching the Sustainable Packaging Solutions Showcase, which spotlights material innovation and eco-conscious design. A collaboration with NSF has produced zero-waste GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Training lunches, eliminating all ingredients and packaging waste.

"We have been committed to the success of this industry and the companies and people who make it great for 30 years," states Jon Benninger, Vice President of Health & Nutrition at Informa Markets. "We invest our time and our resources to support industry growth, quality and innovation, and that is why SupplySide continues to grow and get such high satisfaction scores from our industry colleagues. Our industry invests in SupplySide, and SupplySide invests in our industry."

The 28th edition of SupplySide Global returns to Mandalay Bay, October 27-30, 2025. Registration is still open. To attend, please visit www.SupplySideGlobal.com.

About SupplySide

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide Global and SupplySide Connect New Jersey and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly 3 decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .?

Engage with www.supplysidenetwork.com and follow the latest updates on?Twitter, Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .?

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact?

SupplySide PR

SupplySidePR@informa.com SOURCE: SupplySide

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/supplyside-global-connecting-professionals-through-innovation-ed-1066055