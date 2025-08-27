Nama Power and Water Procurement Co. (PWP) is seeking a consultant for solar project development, with tender documents available until Aug. 30 and applications due Sept. 15. PWP, Oman's state-owned power and water procurement agency, is searching for a consultancy firm to support planned solar projects. The tender notice states that the chosen consultant will be appointed technical adviser for the development of solar projects. Full tender details can be purchased from PWP's website for a fee of OMR 100 ($260. 07) until Aug. 30. The fee is waived for small and medium-sized enterprises with ...

