ZetrOZ Systems: For Cross-Country Charity Ride, Bicyclist Will Rely on sam Wearable Ultrasound Device to Stay Healthy

Sustained acoustic medicine technology from ZetrOZ Systems will help Patrick Murphy manage soreness and accelerate muscle recovery during his 2,900-mile journey.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / A lifelong bicyclist, Patrick Murphy has always wanted to bike across the United States. Now, at age 55, he has decided to chase that dream while also raising money for charity. When Murphy begins his 2,900-mile quest on September 10, he will rely on ZetrOZ Systems ' sam® wearable ultrasound device to help avoid injury during the 28-day trek.

"Biking across America has been a lifelong dream, and now the time is right to make it happen," said Murphy. He is raising money for Marion Medical Mission, which provides clean water in rural Africa, and for Kids' Chance of Michigan, which supports children who have lost a parent in a workplace accident.

Murphy plans to depart from San Diego on September 10, and finish at Tybee Island, Georgia on October 7 - an average of more than 100 miles a day for 28 straight days.

He's no stranger to long rides, averaging 5,000 miles a year for the last 15 years and completing many races and distance events in his home state of Michigan. To prepare for the cross-country ride, he has been bicycling more than 300 miles per week for months, with the sam® device from ZetrOZ Systems providing invaluable support.

"I've been using sam® during training, specifically for my knees, hands, IT bands, and rhomboids," he said. "It's been a game-changer, helping me manage soreness, and has given me confidence I'll be ready for this cross-country ride."

"It's inspiring to see Patrick to take on this incredible challenge and support these worthy causes," said George K. Lewis, president and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems and he inventor of sustained acoustic medicine. "It is immensely gratifying to see know that our sam® device will be supporting him and keeping him strong as he makes his way across America."

To complete the ride, Murphy not only has to cover an average of 105 miles a day, but also climb an average of 3,700 feet a day - including five days of about 7,000 feet or more. Cyclists know that climbing is the most punishing part of long-distance rides, and Murphy sees sam® as his ally on the journey.

"I hope to use sam® to stay strong, recover efficiently, and prevent injuries during the ride. With the high mileage and daily physical demands, it will help me manage soreness, monitor key areas, and ensure I finish safely and healthy," he said.

The sam® unit provides continuous, long-duration ultrasound directly to the site of pain or injury in soft tissue, which decreases inflammation while increasing blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow. That augments oxygenated hemoglobin at the site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste, accelerating healing and reducing pain.

The effectiveness of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® device is validated by more than 30 clinical studies and more than 3.7 million treatments of patients to date.

Murphy looks forward to completing the ride safely and in good health, and offers this guidance to anyone dealing with pain or injury: "Listen to your body, be patient with your recovery, and don't be afraid to ask for help or use tools that support healing. Pain and injury are part of the journey, but with persistence, proper care, and smart training, you can keep moving toward your goals."

Murphy will post daily updates on his progress at patrickpedals.com . For more information about ZetrOZ Systems and the sam® wearable ultrasound device, please visit www.zetroz.com or samrecover.com .

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 48 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

Related Images

ZetrOZ Systems sam®



ZetrOZ Systems sam®



ZetrOZ Systems sam®



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/for-cross-country-charity-ride-bicyclist-will-rely-on-sam-wearable-ul-1064485