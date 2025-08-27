Matey Raises $7.5M to Scale Proven Legal AI, Built for the Real World of Criminal Defense

Already trusted in high-stakes felony trials, Matey AI is helping defense teams uncover critical facts once buried in data. By rapidly surfacing overlooked connections and previously unknown evidence, Matey empowers attorneys to build stronger cases - leading to fairer outcomes for defendants and a more just system. In minutes, it reveals what once took weeks, transforming massive digital discovery into meaningful insight no human could achieve alone.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Matey, the company bringing precision AI to criminal defense, announced today it has raised $7.5M in seed funding to accelerate its mission of delivering real-world legal AI, built for case strategy, not flashy demos. Timespan Ventures led the round with participation from returning investors Neo and new investors Streamlined Ventures .

Founded by Jared White (CEO), Matey is redefining what legal AI looks like in practice, not in theory. Its CrimD platform is already in active use by public defenders, law firms, and government agencies across the country, helping legal teams cut through terabytes of discovery, transcribe and analyze digital evidence, and prepare for trial with confidence.

"We're not chasing hype. We're building tools that work under pressure, in court, during investigations, and when lives are on the line."

- Jared White, Founder & CEO of Matey

Built for the Trenches, Not the Headlines

While much of the legal tech market is cluttered with ChatGPT wrappers and AI vaporware, Matey is delivering results in high-stakes environments where transparency and accuracy are non-negotiable. The platform doesn't generate hallucinated case law or guess at facts; it reads, indexes, and reasons through actual case materials, all with audit trails and full explainability.

"We've enabled legal professionals to spend their time taking action based on their experience and expertise, not drudgery."

- Jason Whitson, COO of Matey

Measured Impact from Real Users

Matey is already delivering tangible results to teams across the U.S.:

90% time savings on discovery review , turning week-long reviews into same-day readiness.

$40,000+ in cost savings per case , by eliminating unnecessary data hosting fees and reducing case setup time.

3x faster trial prep , through instant timelines, transcript generation, and document summarization.

30-minute onboarding, with most users fully operational the same day they're invited.

"Matey let us process nearly 1 million documents, generate a full timeline, and uncover new witnesses - all in under a day. No other tool could do that."

- Senior Investigator, Corporate Legal Team

"This has saved us $40,000+ on just one case. It's letting us increase our case volume without sacrificing quality. That's a win for our clients and our mission."

- Deputy Director, Public Defender Office

What the Funding Supports

The seed round will support the expansion of Matey's product suite, hiring across engineering and go-to-market teams, and deepening relationships with criminal defense organizations, public defenders, and law firms nationwide. Matey also plans to scale partnerships with universities and bar associations to ensure equitable access to its platform for under-resourced defenders.

About Matey

Matey, based in Austin, TX, builds secure, AI-powered legal tools designed for criminal defense. Its flagship product, CrimD, ingests and organizes case discovery, transcribes digital media, analyzes facts, and generates trial-ready outputs, all while meeting the legal industry's highest standards for confidentiality, traceability, and accuracy.

Built by engineers, investigators, and legal professionals, Matey exists to give defense teams the speed, clarity, and leverage they've long been denied.

Learn more at https://matey.ai

Contact Information

Jason Whitson

COO

jason@matey.ai

