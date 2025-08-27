Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 18:02 Uhr
Flashdrive Inc: AppJet.ai Launches: A GitHub-Native AI That Codes Full-Stack From Prompt to Deploy

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / FlashDrive INC today announced the public launch of AppJet.ai, an AI coding platform that understands your repository, code and fixes bugs, and ships production-ready apps-front to back-in minutes. Launching today on Product Hunt, AppJet.ai blends repo awareness, issue tracking, and GitHub workflows to turn a plain-English prompt into a PR, a build, and a live deployment.

AppJet.ai screenshot

AppJet.ai screenshot

"Most AI coding tools generate snippets; they don't ship software," said Alexandre Gonzales, founder & CEO of FlashDrive Inc. "AppJet.ai is different. It's GitHub-native and full-stack by design-opening an isolated appjet branch, making repo-aware changes, and deploying in one flow. If you can describe it, you can ship it."

What's new

GitHub-native flow: Understands your codebase, tracks changes, and works on a safe, isolated appjet branch.

Truly full-stack: Handles front-end and back-end work with equal ease.

Any major language: Node.js, HTML/CSS, Go, Rust, Python, PHP, C++, and more.

Built-in stack pieces: Databases, object storage, and authentication via Supabase.

One-click ship: Direct build & deploy with Qoddi infrastructure and Cloudflare CDN.

Global teams, global languages: Conversational agent is available in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Indonesian, German, Arabic, Korean, Japanese, Hindi, and Bengali.

Why it matters

Developers waste time stitching together tools that don't talk to each other. AppJet.ai closes that gap by combining generation, repo context, review, and deployment in one identity-safe workflow. The result: better code, fewer regressions, and a shorter path from idea to production.

Availability & pricing

AppJet.ai is available today at appjet.ai and includes a Free plan. Starter plan starts at $20 USD per month with 150 messages included and unlimited domains and deployments.

About AppJet.ai

AppJet.ai is an AI coding platform that turns natural-language prompts into full-stack pull requests and live deployments. Built for teams and serious solo builders, AppJet.ai is GitHub-native, repo-aware, and production-oriented from day one. Learn more at appjet.ai.

About FlashDrive INC

FlashDrive Inc is the owner and operator of Qoddi App Platform, a developer-first PaaS delivering high-performance, GPU-powered infrastructure across multiple data centers, with seamless build pipelines and global CDN distribution. Qoddi's platform powers modern AI and full-stack apps with predictable performance and simple, scalable deployments. Visit qoddi.com to learn more.

Media Contact
Press: press@appjet.ai
Partnerships: partners@qoddi.com
Media kit & screenshots: available upon request

Trademarks: GitHub, Cloudflare, and all other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2025 FlashDrive INC. All rights reserved.

Contact Information

Caleb Ortiz
VP Marketing
caleb@qoddi.com
6505056039

.

SOURCE: Flashdrive Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/appjet.ai-launches-a-github-native-ai-that-codes-full-stack-from-1064727

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
