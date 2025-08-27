Anzeige
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
WKN: A2DN76 | ISIN: KR7267250009 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2025 17:06 Uhr
Power Solutions International, Inc.: Power Solutions International and HD Hyundai Infracore Partner to Expand Industrial Engine Offerings in North America

WOOD DALE, Ill., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. ("PSI" or "the Company") is proud to announce a new cooperative agreement with HD Hyundai Infracore (HDI), a global leader in engine manufacturing and infrastructure support. This collaboration adds a robust line of cutting-edge Tier 4 and Euro Stage V diesel engines to PSI's existing range of industrial spark-ignited power solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Power Solutions International will market, develop, and distribute HDI's industrial EPA Tier 4 and Euro Stage V diesel engine offerings throughout North America, as well as provide customers with integration services and turn-key power units. The agreement also includes the gasification development of certain HDI diesel engines, offering customers a "common block" solution for multiple fuel types, including LPG, Diesel, Gasoline, and Natural Gas.

This partnership allows PSI to broaden its ability to deliver a wider range of durable, high-performance engine solutions to industrial OEMs. PSI's industrial engine solutions offer maximum power, performance, efficiency and uptime needed for rugged applications.

"With the addition of HD Hyundai Infracore's innovative diesel engine portfolio, we can offer our customers a more complete range of high-performance industrial engine options," said Brandon Higgins, Vice President of Industrial Sales, Power Solutions International. "This partnership strengthens our ability to meet diverse application needs with both spark-ignited and diesel solutions."

"This unified solution and the strategic partnership will bring a significant advantage to penetrate the large OEMs, really to all end users," said Sungho Jeon, Vice President of Engine Sales, HD Hyundai Infracore.

For more information, visit www.psiengines.com.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, and microgrid solutions, as well as products and packages supporting the rapidly growing data center markets. PSI's industrial end market provides engine and battery powertrain solutions to serve applications such as forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. PSI's transportation end market provides engine powertrain solutions to specialized applications such as terminal tractors, port equipment, military vehicles, and other non-road vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com.

Contact:

Power Solutions International, Inc.
media@psiengines.com


