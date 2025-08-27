DFSK Named Technical Sponsor of 2025 ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships: Empowering Global Events with Intelligent Mobility Experience

MILAN, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DFSK has been named as the technical sponsor of the 2025 ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships, where it provided critical mobility services for this prestigious international aquatic event. Sanctioned by the International Canoe Federation (ICF), the competition took place in Milan from 20-24 August, welcoming more than 800 athletes from almost 70 nations.

Reliable Excellence in Global Event Partnerships

Engineered under SERES Group's rigorous quality standards and advanced new energy technology, four E5 models were deployed to ensure reliable transportation service. The E5 model boasts an exceptional driving experience, complemented by comfortable and flexible interior and a 76% customer recommendation rate, underscoring its reliability in supporting the smooth operation of this high-profile event.

Intelligent Mobility meets Athletic Precision and Endurance

In Canoe Sprint, success lies in the athletes' precise route control, stable endurance, and coordinated bursts of power. The DFSK E5 also embodies the same qualities of precision, endurance and peak performance.

E5 adopts SERES Super Electric Hybrid System with 130kW peak motor power and 330N.m peak torque, delivering a quiet and smooth pure-electric drive. As a mid-size SUV, it is equipped with MacPherson front and multi-link independent rear suspension, enabling an agile maneuvering that is ideal for urban traffic and event logistics. E5 also boasts a combined range of up to 1000 km, a 17.5kWh battery, and an electric vehicle range of 87 km. With its high performance, flexibility and comfort, the E5 ensures efficient and reliable shuttle services throughout the championship.

From Competition to Daily Life: The Drive to Advance

DFSK, as a pioneer in smart electric mobility, upholds the philosophy of "Drives for better", and is committed to making cutting-edge technology practical and accessible for diverse lifestyles. Similarly, the ICF Canoe Sprint Championship celebrates perseverance and global inclusivity, promoting sports and sustainability as forces for collective progress. On the water, athletes push boundaries with every stroke; Off the course, DFSK innovates to redefine mobility. United by a shared ethos of relentless advancement, both empower individuals to move forward with confidence, purpose, and zero compromise.

By sponsoring this premier event, DFSK demonstrates its dedication to green initiatives and inclusive excellence, delivering professional, efficient and reliable transportation while inspiring a sustainable future for all.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758784/Canoe.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758259/DFSK_Logo.jpg

