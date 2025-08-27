EDF: Appointment of Claude Laruelle to the EDF Group's Executive Committee

Appointment of Claude Laruelle to the EDF Group's Executive Committee

Claude Laruelle will join EDF on September 1, 2025, as Group Executive Director in charge of the Performance, Impact, Investment and Finance Division. He will succeed Nathalie Pivet, who held the position on an interim basis since July 1, 2025.

Claude Laruelle, 57, is a graduate of École polytechnique and École nationale des ponts et chaussées.

He began his career in 1993 within the French Ministries of Transport, then the Interior. In 2000, he joined the Veolia Group, where he held several management positions in France before being appointed Executive Vice President for North America, then Chief Operating Officer for Asia-Pacific. Between 2013 and 2018, he served as Technical and Performance Director and Director of Global Specialty Businesses at Veolia. In 2018, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in charge of Finance, Digital and Purchasing, a position he held until September 2024.

Since 2022, Claude Laruelle has also been an independent Board member at Vinci.

Bernard Fontana, Chairman and CEO of EDF, stated: "I am pleased to welcome Claude Laruelle to EDF's Executive Committee. He will bring valuable experience and expertise to the Group. I would like to thank Nathalie Pivet and her teams for their dedication, and I know I can count on their continued commitment within the Performance, Impact, Investment and Finance Division."

This press release is incorporated by reference in the Information Memorandum of the EDF Kangaroo debt issuance programme.

