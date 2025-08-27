FINQ Files Preliminary Prospectus for Two AI-Managed U.S. Large Cap ETFs

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / FINQ AI LLC and Tidal Investments LLC have filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for two actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs):

FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF (proposed ticker: AIUP )

FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF (proposed ticker: AINT)

Both funds are sub-advised by FINQ AI LLC and advised by Tidal Investments LLC. The ETFs apply a systematic approach based on FINQ's proprietary AI model, which produces a daily relative ranking of all stocks in the S&P 500® Index.

The FINQ FIRST ETF (AIUP) takes long positions in top-ranked stocks. The FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL ETF (AINT) uses a long/short strategy, balancing long positions in top-ranked stocks with short positions in bottom-ranked stocks. The strategy is designed to reduce exposure to market direction.

"Our goal is to bring advanced AI capabilities to investors in a transparent, rules based structure," said Eldad Tamir, Founder and CEO of FINQ. "These ETFs are designed to challenge conventional thinking by using technology to remove noise and uncover relative performance insights on a continuous basis."

The funds are expected to be listed on a national securities exchange following effectiveness of the registration statement and subject to applicable approvals.

About FINQ

FINQ is a next-generation fintech company developing AI-powered financial products and services that provide broader access to tools traditionally used by institutional investors. Until recently, top-tier investment solutions were limited to a small segment of the market. FINQ introduces AI-based technology to expand availability and support data-driven investment decisions. The company was founded by Eldad Tamir, who has over 30 years of experience in asset management, and is backed by Nir Zuk, founder of Palo Alto Networks.

Disclosures

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED FROM https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1742912/000199937125010597/0001999371-25-010597-index.htm . PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS SUBJECT TO COMPLETION OR AMENDMENT. A REGISTRATION STATEMENT RELATING TO THESE SECURITIES HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION BUT HAS NOT YET BECOME EFFECTIVE. THESE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE SOLD NOR MAY OFFERS TO BUY BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO THE TIME THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE. THIS COMMUNICATION SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THESE SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH STATE.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively trade all or a significant portion of the securities in its portfolio. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund's expenses. Models and Data Risk. The Sub-Adviser's evaluation of potential Fund portfolio holdings is heavily dependent on proprietary models as well as information and data supplied by third parties (Models and Data). Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is "non-diversified," it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

