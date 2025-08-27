New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Exchange, a premier financial services conference focused on ETF and wealth professionals, today announced the first group of speakers for its 2026 event. The conference, taking place from March 15 to 18 in Las Vegas, will bring together top investment experts, economic thought leaders, and financial advisors for an unparalleled experience.

This year's initial lineup features a diverse array of influential voices from across technology, regulation, and market reporting.

Announced today and taking the main stage in 2026 will be:

Kara Swisher: The legendary podcaster and reporter widely known as "Silicon Valley's most feared but revered journalist," will bring her expert perspective on the technology industry. Swisher is the host of On with Kara Swisher, a co-host of the Pivot podcast, and the author of the bestselling tech exposé Burn Book: A Tech Love Story .

Returning Favorites & Top Experts

Jennifer Morgan: Returning following her 2025 standout session, "Escape the sea of sameness," the CEO of Connective Communication, LLC, will lead a two-hour workshop to help attendees elevate their communication skills.

The Exchange team will make regular announcements in the months leading up to Exchange, highlighting additional keynote speakers, panelists, and special events, all in the lead-up to what will be the can't-miss ETF and advisor event of 2026.

"We are thrilled to unveil this first group of speakers, who represent the caliber of thought leadership our attendees have come to expect," said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi. "This lineup is a testament to our commitment to delivering the most valuable, engaging, and insightful content to help financial professionals grow their practice and get ahead."

Registration for Exchange is now open. To view the full lineup and register for the event, visit ExchangeETF.com today.

About VettaFi: VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success. For more information, please visit www.VettaFi.com.

VettaFi hosts Exchange, an annual conference for financial services professionals taking place March 15-18, 2026, in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.ExchangeETF.com.

VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit www.tmx.com.

SOURCE: VettaFi

