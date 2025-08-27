Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Elauwit Connection Inc., a national managed services provider for multifamily and student housing markets, partnered with GoldOller Real Estate to deliver a high-performance, fiber-based broadband solution at Woodbridge Apartments, transforming the community's digital infrastructure and significantly enhancing the resident experience. The deployment, completed just 120 days after project initiation, underscores both companies' commitment to future-ready technology and superior resident service.

Following its acquisition of the 450-unit Woodbridge Apartments, GoldOller looked to rapidly elevate profitability, resident acquisition, and retention. A key part of this effort was to implement a robust, reliable, and resident-focused broadband solution that would set Woodbridge Apartments apart in a competitive market.

Elauwit delivered an XGS-PON fiber-to-the-unit solution, bringing gigabit upload and download speeds to every apartment, and a 10 Gig Fiber backbone throughout the property for the future. Residents can also stay connected no matter where they are on the property.

By working with Elauwit, Woodbridge Apartments has fundamentally transformed the daily digital lives of its residents, offering:

Instant-On Convenience eliminating the need for residents to schedule installations or wait for service activation.

eliminating the need for residents to schedule installations or wait for service activation. Gigabit Internet in Every Apartment is perfect for streaming 4K content, seamless video conferencing, online gaming, and supporting multiple devices simultaneously without any slowdowns.

is perfect for streaming 4K content, seamless video conferencing, online gaming, and supporting multiple devices simultaneously without any slowdowns. Fiber-Based Network with unmatched reliability, stability, and the capacity for future speed upgrades.

with unmatched reliability, stability, and the capacity for future speed upgrades. Property Roaming & Amenity Area Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity while lounging by the pool, working in the co-working spaces, or relaxing in common amenity areas.

for seamless connectivity while lounging by the pool, working in the co-working spaces, or relaxing in common amenity areas. Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity offering enhanced performance, lower latency, and greater capacity, especially in environments with many connected devices, for a smoother, more responsive internet experience for every resident.

offering enhanced performance, lower latency, and greater capacity, especially in environments with many connected devices, for a smoother, more responsive internet experience for every resident. Trusted Reliability ensuring minimal downtime and an always-on connection crucial for work, education, and entertainment.

The partnership between GoldOller and Elauwit yielded impressive results, validating the focus on resident-centric broadband:

Increased Property Value

Enhanced Profitability: A sizable and accretive impact to their yearly Net Operating Income (NOI).

A sizable and accretive impact to their yearly Net Operating Income (NOI). Stronger Resident Acquisition: The internet promotions and superior connectivity proved to be a major draw for new residents.

The internet promotions and superior connectivity proved to be a major draw for new residents. Overcoming Concerns about Choice: Resident feedback quickly revealed that reliability, speed, and affordability were far more important than choice among multiple providers.

About Elauwit

Elauwit Connection is a national managed services provider delivering turnkey internet and connectivity solutions for multifamily and student housing communities. With a focus on service quality, reliability, and revenue generation, Elauwit enables real estate owners' delivery of premium connectivity as a competitive advantage.

For more information on Elauwit Connection, visit elauwit.com.

