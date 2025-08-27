Prestigious Design and Build Firm Blue Heron Names Eric Lent Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Strategic Growth and Expansion

Veteran executive to lead sales, marketing, and client experience as Blue Heron scales its platform into new markets

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Blue Heron, a design-led development firm redefining luxury residential architecture, has appointed seasoned executive Eric Lent as Chief Revenue Officer, signaling a significant inflection point in the company's growth strategy as it expands into new U.S. markets.

Eric Lent

Eric Lent, Chief Revenue Officer at Blue Heron

The appointment positions Blue Heron to capitalize on increasing demand for high-end real estate with a vertically integrated business model that combines architecture, interior design, construction, and real estate under one brand. Lent will lead sales, marketing, and client experience across the organization, executing on Blue Heron's enterprise vision to scale its high-value, design-driven offering into select markets.

"This is a pivotal moment in Blue Heron's trajectory," said Tyler Jones, CEO and Founder of Blue Heron. "Eric brings a rare combination of brand leadership and commercial acumen, shaped by decades of building global companies. His strategic insight will be invaluable as we enter our next phase."

Lent's appointment strengthens Blue Heron's executive team with deep expertise in revenue optimization, brand transformation, and operational scaling. He most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Gravity Haus Hotels, where he drove profitability and elevated brand performance. During his tenure at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Lent served as SVP, Global Brands - Upscale Hotels where he drove expansion across markets, introduced new brands, and drove significant commercial performance improvements.

"Blue Heron is reshaping the definition of luxury living, crafting architectural experiences that are as emotionally resonant as they are visually stunning," said Lent. "My focus is on translating that creative excellence into equally extraordinary business performance. By uniting sales, marketing, and client experience into a single, seamless growth platform, we'll thoughtfully expand Blue Heron's design legacy into the most desirable markets, all while preserving the deign-led innovation, craftsmanship, and personal connection that define the brand."

Blue Heron has become one of the most recognized names in modern, high-end residential development, with architecturally significant homes that have attracted a global clientele of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Projects like Vegas Modern 001 have earned international acclaim and broken sales records for their innovation in design, technology integration, and wellness-focused living. As demand continues to surge for differentiated real estate in prime U.S. markets, the firm's end-to-end model is uniquely positioned to capture value across the development lifecycle.

The strategic hire signals Blue Heron's commitment to expanding its reach and operational footprint while preserving its hallmark design ethos.

About Blue Heron

Founded in 2004 by CEO and Founder Tyler Jones, Blue Heron is a vertically integrated design and development firm specializing in luxury residential real estate. With over 400 homes and 17 private communities, the company unites architecture, interior design, construction, wellness, and landscape design to deliver a seamless, high-quality client experience. Focused on innovation, operational efficiency, and long-term value, Blue Heron is redefining modern living in high-growth markets. www.blueheron.com

