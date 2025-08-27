Anzeige
Steve Laidlaw's Digital24 Eyes Bali Tech Excellence Centre to Attract Digital Nomad Talent

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Entrepreneur Steve Laidlaw, founder of Digital24, has announced ambitious plans to establish a Tech Excellence Centre in Bali as part of the company's global growth strategy. The move is aimed at attracting top-tier digital nomad talent and creating a hub for innovation in content syndication and digital PR.

Digital24, which specialises in guaranteed press release distribution across global outlets such as Yahoo Finance, Google News, and MSN News, has seen rapid adoption from small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The proposed Bali centre will serve as a creative and technical hub, providing a base for developers, content strategists, and marketing experts seeking a flexible, lifestyle-friendly work environment.

"Bali represents more than just a location - it's a mindset," said Steve Laidlaw, Founder of Digital24. "We want to attract the brightest minds in digital media, and by building a hub in a place that inspires creativity and freedom, we're signalling that work-life balance and innovation go hand in hand. Our clients deserve cutting-edge solutions, and that comes from happy, inspired teams."

The initiative reflects Digital24's focus on global reach and adaptability. By tapping into the booming digital nomad ecosystem, the company aims to strengthen its technical infrastructure and accelerate service development, while offering team members the flexibility and lifestyle benefits of Bali's thriving expatriate and entrepreneurial community.

The Bali Tech Excellence Centre is expected to launch in March 2026, with Digital24 currently exploring partnerships with local authorities and co-working spaces to support the venture.

For more information on Digital24's services and expansion plans, visit www.digital24.com.

Press Contact:
Chris Newburn - Managing Director
Digital24
Email: chrisnewburn@digital24.com

SOURCE: Digital24



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/steve-laidlaws-digital24-eyes-bali-tech-excellence-centre-to-att-1066276

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
