27.08.2025 18:50 Uhr
Realdrseattle: Mommy Makeover in Sarasota Done in Single Surgery by Sarasota Surgical Arts

Dr. Alberico Sessa Does Tummy Tuck and Breast Augmentation in Sarasota in One Surgery

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Sarasota Surgical Arts, led by award winning cosmetic surgeon Dr. Alberico Sessa, is transforming the mommy makeover plastic surgery by combining multiple cosmetic procedures into a single surgical session. This method allows a patient to restore their body with just one recovery period, making the process more efficient and less stressful.

Every mommy makeover surgery in Sarasota Surgical Arts is customized by Dr. Sessa to match the patient's unique goals and body type. Popular treatment plans often include breast augmentation paired with a tummy tuck in Sarasota, along with targeted liposuction to remove stubborn fat and contour the waistline. Some patients may also require a breast lift or reduction, which can vary from one person to another. Moreover, there might be some questions related to the surgery that have been addressed below:

Who's the ideal candidate?
Women who are in relatively good shape, healthy and at a stable weight, don't smoke, and have realistic expectations about their appearance are generally good candidates for a mommy makeover.

How long does the surgery take?
On average, the procedure may take 4-6 hours, depending on the plans chosen.

How much does a mommy makeover in Sarasota cost?
The price of a mommy makeover in Sarasota starts at $9,999. However, the total cost can vary depending on several factors, such as whether additional procedures are included, the extent of correction needed, and your specific aesthetic goals.

Watch Dr. Sessa talk more about Mommy Makeover surgery done in one session.

About Dr Sessa

Dr. Alberico J. Sessa, M.D., is a member of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. He has been recognized with the Top Doctors award for five consecutive years and has received multiple Patients' Choice awards. With over 20 years of experience, his practice highlights include the performance of more than 20,000 procedures. For the past six years, he has served as an oral board examiner and fellowship director. Dr. Sessa also publishes articles in scientific journals every year.

About Sarasota Surgical Arts:

Sarasota Surgical Arts is a state-of-the-art facility, continually updated with the latest technological advances, where Dr. Sessa's commitment to the highest standards of patient care, comfort, and absolute safety delivers natural, beautiful results through personalized solutions.

Media Contact:-

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

Email: drsessa@gmail.com

Realdrseattle

SOURCE: Realdrseattle



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mommy-makeover-in-sarasota-done-in-single-surgery-by-sarasota-su-1066298

