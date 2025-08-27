Anzeige
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 19:00 Uhr
SIG SAUER, Inc.: U. S. Air Force Global Strike Command Reinstates the M18 Pistol

Confirms the safety, reliability, and durability of the P320 based M18

NEWINGTON, N.H., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER applauds the USAF and the Global Strike Command in their diligence and expediency in the safety inspection related to the investigation into the tragic incident at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

SIG SAUER, Inc.

We remain in direct contact with the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) leadership during this process and will continue to work with them as they return the M18 to service and provide Airmen with safe, reliable, and effective weapon systems.

As affirmed by the AFGSC, the M18 was specifically designed and rigorously tested to meet stringent requirements unique to the military. The AFGSC command-wide inspection showed that no weapon discharges were attributed to a malfunction and the M18 can safely and reliably accomplish their missions across the globe.

We value this further confirmation of the safety, reliability, and durability of the P320-based M18 and look forward to continuing our partnership with the USAF. The U.S. military selected the M18 and M17 pistols for their safety and extreme reliability. The AFGSC's comprehensive M18 investigation and inspection validates the platform's military suitability. SIG SAUER is hopeful the USAF's thorough inspection and confirmation will satisfy the concerns of ranges, training facilities and organizations who temporarily suspended the use of P320 variants.

The SIG SAUER P320 based M17 and M18 pistols are in service with all branches of the U.S. military and SIG SAUER is extremely proud to support the mission to protect the nation and defend freedom around the world.

For more information on SIG SAUER please visit www.sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.:
SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, remote controlled weapons stations, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. SIG SAUER is certified a Great Place to Work. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.

Media Contact:
Phil Strader
Vice President, Consumer Affairs
phil.strader@sigsauer.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692406/SIG_SAUER_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/u-s-air-force-global-strike-command-reinstates-the-m18-pistol-302540214.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
