Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Over three hundred natural gas industry decision-makers will convene in September at the annual LDC Gas Forum Mid-Continent to explore critical insights about Mid-Continent energy markets and to structure transactions for buying, selling, and transporting natural gas. The 37th Annual LDC Gas Forum Mid-Continent will be held in Chicago, IL, from September 8 to 10, 2025.

This event brings together more than 300 thought leaders in the energy industry to analyze and discuss the most pressing and current issues affecting the U.S. Mid-Continent natural gas market. As the premier event for natural gas professionals, this Forum goes beyond a traditional conference-participants routinely negotiate and complete commercial transactions during the event.

Program Highlights and Key Themes

The program for this year's Forum is filled with sessions addressing the most relevant and critical issues facing stakeholders throughout the natural gas value chain. A defining theme across the agenda is the realignment of markets to support policies that unleash American energy resources, with a particular focus on leveraging natural gas to meet the dramatic projected increase in electric demand-especially demand driven by AI Data Centers.

Additional agenda topics focus on challenges unique to the U.S. Mid-Continent, such as ensuring sufficient gas supply for all demand sources, including LNG exports, overcoming midstream infrastructure constraints to guarantee reliability, and addressing gas/electric coordination challenges including accommodating increasing amounts of intermittent renewable electricity sources.

Consistent with its tradition, the LDC Gas Forum Mid-Continent also covers ongoing topics such as market fundamentals (supply and demand), natural gas supply capabilities by region, updates on midstream infrastructure projects, perspectives from end-use natural gas users, policy, regulatory and legal analysis, as well as the latest in technology innovations. All discussions occur against the backdrop of commercial operations, involving the monetization of production, transportation, and purchase of natural gas.

The convergence of these market dynamics creates potential for volatility in the sector, making informed decision-making on structuring future commercial arrangements more essential than ever.

Insightful Keynotes and Expert Panels

The Forum's content program features two and a half days of keynote presentations and moderated panel discussions. Keynote addresses will be delivered by prominent industry leaders, including James Pearson, Senior Market Analyst, ConocoPhillips; David Doyle, Head of Economics, Macquarie Group; and Jim Kerr, Chairman, President, and CEO, Southern Company Gas.

The agenda also includes six moderated, interactive panel discussions on timely topics, featuring knowledgeable subject matter experts and executives from NRG Energy, Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI), World Kinect, East Daley Analytics, Southern Company Gas, MiQ, PJM, Aspire Energy, Enchanted Rock, ConocoPhillips, Trellis Energy, nGenue, NatGasHub.com, Enbridge Gas Ontario, Mansfield Power and Gas, Cleveland Advisory, CPS Energy, Nicor Gas (Southern Company), and Advanced Power. These panels provide attendees with opportunities to gain deeper insight into key issues from multiple perspectives.

Multiple sessions are also dedicated to networking, enabling participants to engage in discussions with speakers and to connect with both existing and prospective customers.

About the LDC Gas Forums

The LDC Gas Forum series consists of six annual events, each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. The Forums are not just conferences, they are structured events that provide insights into critical issues impacting natural gas, LNG, natural gas power generation, and emerging energy markets, while also facilitating meetings and commercial transactions among industry counterparts.

Panel discussions at the Forums address important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service and product suppliers, and other market stakeholders. Topics include natural gas market fundamentals and price forecasting, LNG exports, natural gas power generation demand (including from AI Data Centers), gas/electric coordination, infrastructure additions (pipeline and storage), energy policy and regulatory issues, , end-user perspectives, virtual pipeline solutions, technology innovations, and the ongoing energy evolution toward supply security, affordability, and lower carbon alternatives such as certified gas, RNG, and CCS.

Participants represent the full spectrum of the commercial natural gas value chain, including C-suite leaders, decision-makers, and subject matter experts from utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service and product providers, as well as policy makers, regulators, and market analysts. Multiple structured networking sessions provide access to speakers, clients, prospects, and peers-facilitating business opportunities throughout the market. This emphasis on face-to-face interaction is a hallmark of the LDC Gas Forums, valued highly by natural gas market participants even in today's digital age.

LDC Gas Forum Southeast, LDC Gas Forum Northeast, LDC Gas Forum Energy Innovations - Rockies & West, LDC Gas Forum Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast Energy Forum and NatGas To Power Forum.

Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making

www.ldcgasforums.com

