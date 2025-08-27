DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Launches "The Guest List," Newest Wedding Guest & Occasion Collection to Match Every Event on Your Social Calendar

Curated, Versatile, and Size-Inclusive Styles from David's Bridal and its Must-Have Designer Partners

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem for life's magical moments, today launched its newest wedding guest and all-occasion collection, The Guest List, to match every invite on your calendar, and just in time for Fall weddings and the Holiday event season.

If there's an event on your calendar, David's has a look for you! From baby and bridal showers to date nights and brunches, David's newest curated collection of trend-forward, size-inclusive designs goes far beyond the wedding aisle. The Guest List delivers chic and versatile styles for wedding guest dresses, cocktail parties, formal wedding guest dresses, holiday party outfits, fall wedding guest dresses, and every celebration in between. The majority of the collection is ready to ship, making last-minute RSVPs a no-brainer and planning party looks ahead of time a dream.

Alongside David's signature collections, The Guest List features standout styles from more than a dozen sought-after designers available at DavidsBridal.com , including Jewel by Badgley Mischka, Bebe, Jump, Marina, Adrianna Papell, Oleg Cassini, Galina Signature, DB Studio, Adelyn Rae, Morgan & Co., Marchesa Notte, Marchesa Couture, and Viola Chan Couture.

True to David's promise of inclusivity, the collection offers designs in sizes 2-24 with styles and silhouettes for every style, from dresses with sleeves, corsetry or exaggerated hips to long and short dresses and black tie wedding guest dress options. Every guest can find the perfect fit and feel confident at any occasion.

"Our gals aren't just shopping with us for weddings; they celebrate all of life's special moments, and they are looking for styles to fit each occasion," says Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "Whether it's a beach wedding, a rooftop dinner, or a milestone birthday celebration, David's is the place to find the perfect dress that screams 'this is so me!' - whether you're like me and love a new fit for every occasion, or need a dress that will seamlessly transition from event to event, we're your style plus one for any event and will promise you're going to look fabulous while doing it."

The Guest List Fall 2025 Collection is available now at DavidsBridal.com and in select David's Bridal retail locations nationwide. Stop by in-store to try on pieces from the new collection, walk-ins welcome!

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

