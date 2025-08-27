Token Communities Ltd.: TKCM Introducing Its New APOZ Logo

New APOZ Logo is Finalized and Implemented

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Token Communities ( OTC ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM ) is now making public introduction of its new APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) logo today.

According to Mr. David Champ, the President & CEO of the company, as the APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) project has been getting a lot of attentions within the business communities everywhere over the past few months, the company wants to redesign its logo to deliver a clear message about the nature of the APOZ project, therefore a new design has been created to deliver that message.

Ms. Tina Pei Wise, Director of Coordination further commented, APOZ is the only FTZ ( Foreign Trade Zone / FTZ # 171 ) and QOZ ( Qualified Opportunity Zone ) in the U.S. today, it can save companies a lot of working capital in Duty Deferral, Duty Reduction, Duty Elimination and Cash Flow Optimization. In addition, it can also deliver the benefits of Streamlined Customs Procedures, Better Inventory Control and Reduced Insurance Costs. Under the new One Big Beautiful Bill Act ( OBBBA ), it transforms the program from a temporary tax incentive into a long-term economic development tool. This new QOZ 2.0 delivers Permanent Tax-Free Gains, rolling 5-Year Deferral, 10% Basis Step-Up and Enhanced Rural Incentives.

Mr. Eric Fang, the Chief Operating Officer of the company summarized - APOZ is truly the best investment paradise for foreign and domestic companies to set up operations, as its FTZ status can save companies a lot of valuable working capital, headaches and operation time, the QOZ status can save companies a lot capital gain tax obligation and optimizing the working capital and profitability on their investments.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

