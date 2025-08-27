Service Direct Launches Direct Sync

Automated Call Lead Disposition Data to Supercharge Affiliate Performance Optimization via Webhook
AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Service Direct, a leader in pay-per-call performance marketing, today announced the release of Direct Sync. This new webhook-based integration delivers call disposition data directly to affiliate partner workflows.
Automatically get call lead disposition data via webhook
Built for performance-driven teams, Direct Sync eliminates the need for manual logins or delayed reporting by automatically pushing call updates to partner platforms as soon as they become available.
This provides affiliates with fast, reliable access to the insights they need to track call outcomes, evaluate lead quality, and optimize campaigns with speed and precision.
"With Direct Sync, our affiliates get timely, actionable data delivered straight into their systems - no logging in, no waiting for reports," said Chris Campana, Director of Affiliate Marketing at Service Direct. "It's a faster, more powerful way to stay on top of lead outcomes, optimize performance, and make decisions based on what's happening right now."
Faster Access, Greater Control
Direct Sync makes call data available to affiliates quicker than ever, enabling faster reactions, smarter automation, and more timely optimization.
When a significant event occurs, such as a call being marked billable, tagged as a wrong number, or updated with service need details, Direct Sync automatically pushes the update to the affiliate's webhook. Each update includes key information such as payout details, buyer and campaign identifiers, and lead disposition data, all designed to provide meaningful visibility without unnecessary noise.
Driving Better Decisions
By delivering disposition data straight into partner systems, Direct Sync makes it easier for affiliates to:
Track performance automatically
React quickly to lead outcomes
Build custom dashboards and reports
Spot trends and adjust strategies sooner
Improve ROI through more timely decision-making
About Service Direct
Service Direct is a premier pay-per-call platform dedicated to connecting local service businesses with high-quality, consumer initiated calls. With innovative tools and a commitment to transparency and quality, Service Direct empowers both businesses and affiliates to achieve their growth goals.
