Douglas Campbell Joins Bluewater as Senior Vice President of Revenue & Brand Partnerships, Bringing Decades of Performance-f PerfoDriven Leadership to Accelerate Growth

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Bluewater, the fully converged direct marketing and production powerhouse, today announced the appointment of Douglas Campbell as Senior Vice President, Revenue & Brand Partnerships. In this role, Campbell will lead strategic revenue initiatives and forge new brand alliances, accelerating Bluewater's momentum as a performance-first agency delivering omnichannel, end-to-end solutions.

With over 30 years of experience scaling revenue, integrating brands, acquiring businesses, and building high-performing sales organizations, Campbell is a seasoned architect of growth. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at BrandStar, where he was instrumental in transforming the company from an early-stage venture into a $40M+ fully integrated marketing and media enterprise. Under his leadership, BrandStar executed seven acquisitions and built some of the most recognizable branded content franchises on national television.

Campbell's track record spans television, digital, and regional programming, driving more than $100 million in sponsorship revenue and overseeing the production of 6,000+ syndicated episodes across Lifetime, Bloomberg, and Fox Business. His strategic influence helped shape flagship series including The Balancing Act, Military Makeover with Montel Williams, Access Health, and Inside the Blueprint.

"Doug's experience in branded entertainment and brand integration in television, film and organic digital content strengthens Bluewater's ability to truly deliver omnichannel strategies that drive top funnel response and conversion while driving long-tail brand loyalty."?said Andy Latimer, Founder & CEO of Bluewater. "He's a natural leader and innovator. We are excited to help brands reach new audiences together through brand integrated programming that is authentic, emotionally connective and has measurable engagement."

A community-driven leader as well, Campbell founded BrandStar Cares, a philanthropic initiative supporting nonprofits, and serves on multiple boards including Winterfest Boat Parade, Gateway Community Outreach, and the Council of Economic Advisors for Greater Fort Lauderdale. He also co-developed a student-run studio at Florida Atlantic University and continues to mentor emerging media talent as a board member of FAU's School of Communication and Multimedia Studies.

"Bluewater is a rare agency that can go from strategy to screen to shelf-and that's the kind of velocity brands need right now," said Campbell. "I'm thrilled to join a team that's as passionate about performance and culture as I am. Together, we're going to continue to build something that helps our clients not only keep up-but lead."

Campbell's arrival marks a pivotal moment for Bluewater, further strengthening its leadership bench and solidifying its role as the go-to partner for brands seeking integrated, performance-first solutions that deliver measurable impact.

About Bluewater

Bluewater is the disruptive force that refuses to be pigeonholed. As one of the few fully converged agencies in the world, Bluewater delivers strategy, creative, media, and production under one roof-driving measurable results from concept to consumer. With expertise spanning brand performance, omnichannel campaigns, and content creation, Bluewater partners with leading brands to break barriers, capture attention, and convert audiences. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Bluewater is where ideas meet execution, and results matter.

