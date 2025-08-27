Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 20:38 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interpreting SAFE-AI Taskforce: SAFE AI Task Force and CoSET Release "AI Interpreting Solutions Evaluation Toolkit - Part A"

Practical, risk-informed checklists to help organizations adopt AI in interpreting without sacrificing quality, safety, or equity

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / The SAFE AI Task Force, in partnership with the Coalition for Sign Language Equity in Technology (CoSET), today announced Part A of its new AI Interpreting Solutions Evaluation Toolkit: Organization, Implementation, and Management, a practical, step-by-step resource built for real-world decision makers. It is the first release in a three-part series that helps teams evaluate when and how to use AI and hybrid AI-human solutions, and when to reserve interactions for qualified human interpreters.

Who it's for

Leaders responsible for language access, including language access directors, compliance and legal teams, accessibility services, CIO/CTOs, procurement, finance, and vendor-selection committees.

What's inside (Part A)

A risk-informed framework and five practical checklist sets that you can use immediately:

  • Checklist 1. Organizational Readiness - 8 domains covering strategy, governance, infrastructure, privacy, training, QA, budget, and rollout.

  • Checklist 2. Setting-Specific Guidance - tailored considerations for healthcare, legal, education, and business environments.

  • Checklist 3. Risk Factor Assessment Framework - score use cases by risk level and define escalation to human interpreters.

  • Checklist 4. Vendor Assessment - 10 evaluation categories (usability & accessibility, technical fitness, security/privacy, ethics, customization, support, escalation, compliance, cost, and stability).

  • Checklist 5. RFP Guidance - template language and criteria for procuring AI interpreting tools, including mandatory pilots and human-backup requirements.

"As we navigate the future of communication, this toolkit provides a crucial compass in adopting AI interpreting. It ensures that as we embrace technological innovation, we do so SAFEly for all languages, both spoken and signed." - Abraham Glasser, PhD, co-director of the Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center on Technology for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH RERC) at Gallaudet University.

"For those who believe in language access and the enduring power of the Civil Rights Act, it is an exciting time to consider what AI can do to support greater access for LEP communities. This toolkit is an essential roadmap for the responsible use of AI for language access across many sectors, especially those that relate to health, safety, and individual rights." - Rebekah Tosado, former Language Access Director at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Availability:AI Interpreting Solutions Evaluation Toolkit - Part A is available for public distribution through SAFE-AI and CoSET at https://safeaitf.org/toolkit/

What's next:Part B - Technical Specifications will detail UX/UI controls, baseline model expectations, and performance metrics for AI and hybrid interpreting solutions. Part C - Legalities & Practical Considerations will translate the current legal environment into procurement criteria, policy language, and day-to-day procedures.

About SAFE-AI Task Force
The SAFE-AI in Interpreting Task Force is a collaborative group of industry stakeholders advocating for fair and ethical AI in interpreting. Visit safeaitf.org.

About CoSET
The Coalition for Sign Language Equity in Technology (CoSET) advances sign-language equity in AI by setting standards and amplifying Deaf expertise as an independent partner to the Task Force. Visit coset.org.

Contact Information

Holly Silvestri
Chair of PR Committee
silvestriholly@gmail.com
914-391-9570

.

SOURCE: Interpreting SAFE-AI Taskforce



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/safe-ai-task-force-and-coset-release-%22ai-interpreting-solutions-1066307

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.