Interpreting SAFE-AI Taskforce: SAFE AI Task Force and CoSET Release "AI Interpreting Solutions Evaluation Toolkit - Part A"

Practical, risk-informed checklists to help organizations adopt AI in interpreting without sacrificing quality, safety, or equity

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / The SAFE AI Task Force, in partnership with the Coalition for Sign Language Equity in Technology (CoSET), today announced Part A of its new AI Interpreting Solutions Evaluation Toolkit: Organization, Implementation, and Management, a practical, step-by-step resource built for real-world decision makers. It is the first release in a three-part series that helps teams evaluate when and how to use AI and hybrid AI-human solutions, and when to reserve interactions for qualified human interpreters.

Who it's for

Leaders responsible for language access, including language access directors, compliance and legal teams, accessibility services, CIO/CTOs, procurement, finance, and vendor-selection committees.

What's inside (Part A)

A risk-informed framework and five practical checklist sets that you can use immediately:

Checklist 1. Organizational Readiness - 8 domains covering strategy, governance, infrastructure, privacy, training, QA, budget, and rollout.

Checklist 2. Setting-Specific Guidance - tailored considerations for healthcare, legal, education, and business environments.

Checklist 3. Risk Factor Assessment Framework - score use cases by risk level and define escalation to human interpreters.

Checklist 4. Vendor Assessment - 10 evaluation categories (usability & accessibility, technical fitness, security/privacy, ethics, customization, support, escalation, compliance, cost, and stability).

Checklist 5. RFP Guidance - template language and criteria for procuring AI interpreting tools, including mandatory pilots and human-backup requirements.

"As we navigate the future of communication, this toolkit provides a crucial compass in adopting AI interpreting. It ensures that as we embrace technological innovation, we do so SAFEly for all languages, both spoken and signed." - Abraham Glasser, PhD, co-director of the Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center on Technology for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH RERC) at Gallaudet University.

"For those who believe in language access and the enduring power of the Civil Rights Act, it is an exciting time to consider what AI can do to support greater access for LEP communities. This toolkit is an essential roadmap for the responsible use of AI for language access across many sectors, especially those that relate to health, safety, and individual rights." - Rebekah Tosado, former Language Access Director at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Availability:AI Interpreting Solutions Evaluation Toolkit - Part A is available for public distribution through SAFE-AI and CoSET at https://safeaitf.org/toolkit/

What's next:Part B - Technical Specifications will detail UX/UI controls, baseline model expectations, and performance metrics for AI and hybrid interpreting solutions. Part C - Legalities & Practical Considerations will translate the current legal environment into procurement criteria, policy language, and day-to-day procedures.

About SAFE-AI Task Force

The SAFE-AI in Interpreting Task Force is a collaborative group of industry stakeholders advocating for fair and ethical AI in interpreting. Visit safeaitf.org.

About CoSET

The Coalition for Sign Language Equity in Technology (CoSET) advances sign-language equity in AI by setting standards and amplifying Deaf expertise as an independent partner to the Task Force. Visit coset.org.

SOURCE: Interpreting SAFE-AI Taskforce

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/safe-ai-task-force-and-coset-release-%22ai-interpreting-solutions-1066307