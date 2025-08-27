Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc.: Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. Announces New Joint Venture Agreement

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", a legacy film and music production company, is pleased to announce a joint venture agreement with Hanger Ink.

Founded in 2021, Hanger Ink has continued to grow, expand and become a leader in the print and promotional space, having established strong relationships with celebrities in both the film and music industries as well as among social media influencers.

The partnership between Seven Arts and Hanger will leverage combined contacts where Hanger will oversee production of an array of services. Hanger's state of the art equipment can produce marketing and promotional materials, set design products such as movie prop signage, move prop billboards, movie prop vehicles wraps and much more.

Hanger will also be responsible for design and distribution of branded merchandise and apparel for internal production use as well as direct-to-consumer sales.

To date, Hanger has generated several million in revenue and the parties believe this joint venture can generate roughly $5 million to $8 million over the next 18 months.

Additionally, Hanger is a prospective target acquisition for Seven Arts. The parties have agreed to joint venture currently under an extended due diligence period to definitively determine that an acquisition is the right fit for both parties as a subsidiary of Seven Arts. The Company has entered a 90-day first right of refusal to execute the acquisition of Hanger.

Stated Seven Arts CEO, Jason Black: "Working with Hanger Ink is in line with the Company's objective of providing underserved but high-demand infrastructure and services to the film and music industries. I'm optimistic that we will be able to transition from our joint venture into an acquisition over the next few weeks. In the meantime, the current agreement allows both parties to immediately begin working on new projects now."

About: Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. is a media and entertainment company developing a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the film and music industries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

