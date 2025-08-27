Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 21:50 Uhr
MangoApps Named a Leader in 2025 IDC MarketScape: Employee Experiences for Integrated Employee Workspaces

Third time since 2021 that MangoApps has been named a Leader in an IDC MarketScape.

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / MangoApps, the all-in-one AI-powered employee hub, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Employee Experience for Integrated Employee Workspaces 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc S53672525, July 2025).

This marks the third time MangoApps has been positioned as a Leader in an IDC MarketScape report. MangoApps was previously named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience-Centric Intelligent Digital Workspaces 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US49741923, January 2024) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Content Management Systems for Authenticated Digital Workspaces 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc US47412921, September 2021).

"We believe being named a Leader once again by the IDC MarketScape is a powerful validation of our mission to simplify work for every employee," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO and Founder of MangoApps. "Our singular focus on unifying communications, knowledge, operations, and AI into one seamless experience is paying dividends for our customers and their employees."

MangoApps is designed for midsize to large enterprises to bring resources, communications, and applications together in one place. The platform is especially well-suited for organizations with large frontline or deskless workforces, or for teams looking for an intuitive, enterprise-ready solution without the overhead of more complex platforms.

MangoApps is frequently recognized for its:

  • Unified platform approach - bringing intranet, collaboration, training, operations, and AI together in one product suite with one support team.

  • Fast, straightforward deployments - helping customers get up and running quickly without the heavy lift of more complex platforms.

  • Intuitive experience - a familiar, social-style interface that employees find easy to engage with and customize.

  • Mobile-first design with AI built in - ensuring frontline and deskless workers have the same seamless access to knowledge, communications, and tools as their desk-based peers.

To see how MangoApps can streamline your workplace and elevate the employee experience, reach out to schedule a live demo.

About MangoApps

MangoApps is the all-in-one AI-powered Employee Hub that combines communication, collaboration, training, and knowledge-sharing in one seamless experience. Built for both desk and frontline workers, it keeps everyone connected, informed, and productive. Trusted by leading enterprises around the world, MangoApps creates a smarter digital workplace for all your employees. Learn more at www.mangoapps.com.

About the IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Contact Information

Andy Tolton
VP, Marketing
andyt@mangoapps.com
(425) 681-2770

.

SOURCE: MangoApps



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mangoapps-named-a-leader-in-2025-idc-marketscape-employee-experie-1065662

