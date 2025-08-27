Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 22:02 Uhr
Humanity First USA: Humanity First Launches Global Walk Run Bike Event to Celebrate 30 Years of Service

Registration is free, and donations will take participant impact even further.

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Humanity First International is excited to announce the launch of its global fitness and fundraising event, Walk Run Bike Across the Globe for Humanity, taking place September 6-20, 2025. This hybrid event marks the organization's 30th anniversary and aims to unite participants from all 65 Humanity First countries in a collective effort to raise awareness and support humanitarian projects worldwide.

WALK-RUN-BIKE ACROSS THE GLOBE FOR HUMANITY

WALK-RUN-BIKE ACROSS THE GLOBE FOR HUMANITY

Participants will walk, run, bike-or play sports-to contribute miles toward a shared goal of virtually circling the globe and visiting every Humanity First country. The event is hosted on the Charity Footprints platform, allowing individuals and teams to track their progress via mobile app or browser, and to sync with fitness trackers.

Registration is free, and donations will take participant impact even further. Each HF country will host local in-person events, and everyone can participate virtually anytime, anywhere.

"This event is more than a fitness challenge-it's a celebration of compassion, peace, and global unity," said Munum Naeem, Chairman & Executive Director of Humanity First USA. "We invite everyone to join us in moving for humanity."

Key Highlights:

Global participation from 65 countries

Free registration for individuals and teams

Local and virtual events from Sept 6-20th

Fundraising for humanitarian aid projects

Follow on social media using hashtags HF30Years MilesThatMatter WalkForHumanity

Humanity First encourages individuals, families, schools, and community groups to register, participate, and share their journey online. Participants can also support international teams by donating or helping organize local events.

For more information and to register, visit: https://humanity-first.charityfootprints.com/MilesThatMatter

Contact Information

Ismat Mahmood
Marketing Director
ismat.mahmood@humanityfirstusa.org
214-326-9152

Alana Laudone
VP Marketing and Fund Development
alana.laudone@humanityfirstusa.org
(571) 267-2225, Ext 421

SOURCE: Humanity First USA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/humanity-first-launches-global-walk-run-bike-event-to-celebrate-30-years-of-service-1066379

