Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Pharma Announces First Half Of 2025 Financial Results

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTC: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), a pharmaceutical technology company focusing on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies is pleased to announce its financial consolidated results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. This period delivered a positive swing in Innocan's operating profitability together with continued strengthening of its balance sheet.

Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan, said:

"Despite a challenging market environment in the first half of 2025, we remain fully focused on executing our strategic vision across multiple target markets delivering effective, month-long relief from chronic pain for both humans and animals, with an opioid-free alternative, In addition, our Consumer Wellness segment presents significant opportunities for future growth.

First Half Of 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues decreased 4% in the first half of 2025 to US$14.8M, compared to US$15.4M in the first half of 2024. The revenue decline was attributed to the uncertainty and volatility of the markets as a result of global trade tariffs.

Gross Profit decreased 4.9% in the first half of 2025 to US$13.3M compared to US$14.M in the first half of 2024.

Operating Profit increased by 130% to US$0.885M in the first half of 2025, compared to operating loss of US$0.680M in the first half of 2024.

Iris Bincovich CEO of Innocan, added: "We are progressing towards the next important milestone following the public filing of Registration Statement for our proposed U.S. public offering, and Innocan has applied to list its Common Shares and Warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "INNP" and "INNPW", respectively. This opens up exciting new opportunities on multiple levels."

Roni Kamhi, CEO of BI Sky Global, and COO of Innocan Pharma, commented:

"Despite continued volatility in the external environment, we entered fiscal 2025 with strong momentum and confidence in our sales execution capabilities. We continue launching innovative consumer products that demonstrate proven efficacy, while aligning with emerging market trends. In parallel, we are exploring strategic expansion of our distribution channels to enhance and strengthen our existing infrastructure. Simultaneously we remain firmly committed to advancing our LPT-CBD platform for chronic pain treatment. Our LPT injection is currently in late pre-clinical development, supported by comprehensive research across multiple animal models. Data from the trial demonstrated sustained pharmacokinetics and favorable tolerability, providing support for ongoing development of the program."

The Company's full set of unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.innocanpharma.com and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies based on advanced cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment includes its primary drug delivery technology, LPT-CBD loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: pain management and epilepsy. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment, Innocan is a 40% shareholder in the joint venture company, BI Sky Global Ltd., which company focuses on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, information regarding research and development, collaborations, the filing of potential applications with the FDA and other regulatory authorities, the potential achievement of future regulatory milestones, the potential for treatment of conditions and other therapeutic effects resulting from research activities and/or the Company's products, requisite regulatory approvals and the timing for market entry, and the proposed Public Offering and listing on NASDAQ is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of requisite production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: general global and local (national) economic, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import / export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner) and availability in each market of product inputs and finished products. The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release concerning the timing of launch of product distribution. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can also be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

