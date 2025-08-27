Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2025 22:10 Uhr
Ingredion Incorporated Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.82 per Share

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Oct. 21, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 1, 2025. This is the 11th consecutive year Ingredion's board approved a quarterly dividend increase in the third quarter.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated

CONTACT:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
