AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS), today announced that Vince Tizzio, President and CEO, and Peter Vogt, CFO, are scheduled to present at the 2025 KBW Insurance Conference in New York. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 11:35 a.m. eastern.

A live audio-only broadcast will be available during the presentation, and an archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event, which can be accessed by following this link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/K8Qj6Ho6wvLLfFK2h5DE7w/FwZqgZ3Nwu3Cc8HSDF9tK7.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.2 billion at June 30, 2025, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Cliff Gallant

(415) 262-6843

investorrelations@axiscapital.com

Media Contact

Nichola Liboro

(212) 940-3394

Nichola.liboro@axiscapital.com