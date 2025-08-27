Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2025 22:22 Uhr
Acarpia Farmaceutici and EarlyHealth Group Expand Their Partnership to Improve Access in CARICOM and Mexico

MILAN, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acarpia Farmaceutici S.r.l., an Italian pharmaceutical manufacturer, and EarlyHealth Group, a global pharmaceutical service provider, have announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to improve access to essential medicines across CARICOM member states and Mexico.

Building on more than 10 years of collaboration across the Middle East and Turkey, the two companies will now introduce key therapies in rheumatology diseases and cardiovascular care to support both public healthcare systems and private sector providers in the Caribbean and Mexico.

Francesco Lapeyre, Chief Operating Officer of Acarpia, commented, "We are proud to expand our partnership with EarlyHealth Group into CARICOM regions and Mexico. By working together to accelerate registration and supply of medicines that are frequently in shortage, we aim to close persistent access gaps and deliver measurable health impact for patients and providers."

The expansion will be driven by EarlyHealth's local entities, working hand in hand with government bodies and healthcare providers to streamline registrations, ensure regulatory alignment, and implement sustainable reimbursement strategies.

About EarlyHealth Group

EarlyHealth Group is a global pharmaceutical services company supporting clinical trials, early access programs, and market entry across 60 countries, with full-service operations in Latin America and the CARICOM region)

About Acarpia

Acarpia Farmaceutici S.r.l. is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan, Italy, focused on enhancing consolidated and well-known products in the rheumatology and cardiovascular fields with the aim of generating new value for patients, physicians and the National Health Service through their repositioning and development).



For media inquiries, please contact: EarlyHealth Group Communications press@early-health.com

