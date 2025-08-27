Countdown For A Cure Awards $350,000 Grant to Minovia Therapeutics to Advance Groundbreaking Mitochondrial Biomarker Research

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Countdown For A Cure, a foundation dedicated to accelerating mitochondrial research and medicine, today announced a $350,000 grant to Minovia Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage company pioneering mitochondrial transplantation technologies. The funding will support Minovia's research proposal to develop novel mitochondrial blood-based biomarkers that quantify mitochondrial content, quality, and function, with the goal of establishing a standardized "MitoScore."

In addition to developing mitochondrial augmentation and transplantation (MAT)-based therapies, Minovia has set dual goals: advancing biomarkers to measure mitochondrial health and using these biomarkers to compare mitochondrial scores in healthy individuals and patients with mitochondrial disease. By doing so, Minovia aims to provide tools for earlier diagnosis, better disease tracking, and more effective evaluation of therapies.

Mitochondrial dysfunction is a hallmark not only of rare genetic diseases but also of chronic and age-related conditions. Despite its central role in human health, impacting the brain, heart, muscles, metabolism, and immunity, there are no approved therapies or functional diagnostic tests for mitochondrial dysfunction. When mitochondria become damaged or stop working properly, cells fail to produce enough energy, triggering a ripple effect that undermines nearly every system in the body. Causes can range from genetics and aging to environmental toxins, infections, poor diet, chronic stress, and medications. Because dysfunction often hides behind seemingly unrelated symptoms, it is frequently misdiagnosed or missed entirely, earning its reputation as the "hidden root cause" of disease.

"We shouldn't just be fixing disease; we should be funding the future of health and healing. Supporting Minovia's biomarker work is a crucial step in advancing mitochondrial medicine to the forefront of healthcare, not only for patients living with rare mitochondrial diseases, but also for the millions worldwide facing conditions linked to mitochondrial dysfunction. As one of the most overlooked drivers of health and disease, mitochondrial dysfunction plays a central role in everything from neurodegeneration and chronic fatigue to aging and metabolic disorders. By addressing this profound unmet need, we have an opportunity to transform how medicine prevents, diagnoses, and treats disease at its root," said Mitzi Solomon, Founder & President of Countdown For A Cure Foundation.

Dr. Noa Sher, Chief Scientific Officer of Minovia, commented: "We are grateful to Countdown For A Cure Foundation, whose support will be instrumental in advancing the development of blood-based functional mitochondrial biomarkers. These tools will enable the identification of patients most likely to benefit from our MAT technology, as well as support patient follow-up after treatment. Given how critical mitochondria are to human health, we envision a future where mitochondrial biomarker assessments are part of routine checkups for individuals of all ages."

About Minovia Therapeutics

Founded in 2011, Minovia Therapeutics, chaired by John Cox, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments to replace dead or defective mitochondria with healthy mitochondria, helping people with mitochondrial diseases and fighting aging. Its lead therapy, MNV-201, is already in clinical testing for Pearson Syndrome and Myelodysplastic Syndrome.

The company is recognized globally for leading the first clinical trials in mitochondrial transplantation and continues to pioneer innovative therapies and biomarker development to bring energy-based healing to patients worldwide. Beyond rare mitochondrial diseases, Minovia is expanding its applications to broader areas where mitochondrial dysfunction plays a central role, including neurodegeneration, chronic fatigue, aging, and metabolic disorders.

Based in Haifa, Israel, Minovia operates a GMP facility for mitochondrial drug substance and drug product manufacturing to support its clinical trials, and it is planning expansion into the United States.

For more information, visit www.minoviatx.com.

About Countdown For A Cure

Countdown For A Cure (CFAC) is a foundation dedicated to accelerating mitochondrial medicine. Founded in 2024 by Mitzi and Jeff Solomon, who experienced mitochondrial dysfunction and its effects on their family firsthand, CFAC partners with leading research institutions and patient advocacy groups to fund bold, high-impact science and provide critical support to families. As a smart charity, CFAC invests in next-generation solutions for preventing, diagnosing, treating, and ultimately curing diseases rooted in cellular energy dysfunction, while also advancing healthy aging and extending longevity.

CFAC envisions a future where mitochondrial medicine revolutionizes healthcare by extending healthspan, transforming lives, and bringing energy-based healing to the forefront of medicine. Mitochondrial dysfunction affects nearly every area of medicine, including the brain, heart, muscles, and metabolism, yet it remains one of the most overlooked drivers of disease.

That is why CFAC is committed to advancing science, bridging clinical care, raising awareness of mitochondrial health, and uniting a global community determined to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by conditions and diseases linked to mitochondrial dysfunction.

For more information, visit www.countdownforacure.org.

Contacts:

Countdown For A Cure

Mitzi Solomon, Founder and President

mitzi@countdownforacure.org | +1 (917) 715-2381

Jeff Solomon,Founder

jeff@countdownforacure.org | +1 (404) 272-0959

Vivian Martin,Communications Associate

vivian@countdownforacure.org | +1 (404) 754-3337