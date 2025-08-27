West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - M3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: MT) (OTCQB: MLGCF) (FSE: X0V) (the "Company" or "M3 Metals") has closed its previously announced agreement to sell the remaining 50% interest in the Texas Springs Claims, by receiving 1,200,000 common shares of Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge Battery").

By way of background, effective July 26, 2023, the Company entered into a mineral property option and joint venture agreement (the "M3M Option Agreement") with Surge Battery, an Exchange listed company. The M3M Option Agreement granted Surge Battery the option to earn up to an 80% interest in and to (at that time) 253 mineral claims held by M3 ("M3M Texas Springs Claims") that are contiguous with the Surge Battery's Nevada North Lithium Project.

In August 2024, the Company entered into a mineral property option purchase and sale agreement ("M3M Purchase Agreement") with Surge Battery to dispose the remaining 50% interest held by the Company for 1,200,000 common shares of Surge Battery. The M3M Purchase Agreement as amended superseded the M3M Option Agreement, was subject to Exchange approval, and was to terminate if closing of the M3M Purchase Agreement has not occurred on or before June 30, 2025. This June 30, 2025 date was extended by way of further amendment to the M3M Purchase Agreement to August 30, 2025.

M3 METALS CORP.

"Kosta Tsoutsis"

Kosta Tsoutsis, CEO

