NMS Capital Group, LLC: NMS Capital Group Launches NMS Sports, a Dedicated Sports Investment Division

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / NMS Capital Group ("NMS"), a leading family office backed private equity firm, today announced the launch of NMS Sports, a new division focused exclusively on investments in companies and professional sports teams across the United States and Europe.

As global franchise valuations continue to climb, fueled by record-breaking media rights and expanding international audiences, much of the capital has flowed to the top of the sports pyramid. NMS Sports will focus on professional clubs and sports assets in structured, multi-tier league systems where strong growth potential remains.

"Sports are one of the few global industries still in the early stages of institutional investment," said Trevor M. Saliba, Chairman and CEO of NMS Capital Group. "Most of the capital has been concentrated at the top tiers of major leagues, but we believe the next wave of growth will come from the 'lower middle market' of professional sports. These clubs are built on passionate fan bases and carry enormous unrealized potential. With the right backing, they can grow into world-class organizations that deliver both lasting cultural impact and long-term value."

NMS Sports will target opportunities throughout the professional sports and esports markets, applying a private equity strategy to acquire and scale assets. The division will focus on ambitious, growth-stage clubs with clear pathways to advancement, strong community roots, and room for commercial expansion. By providing strategic capital and operational expertise, NMS Sports aims to accelerate the growth of these organizations, enhancing both their intellectual property and operating businesses.

NMS Capital Group was established in 2010 as the dedicated investment arm of the Saliba Family Office. Since its inception, the firm has evolved into a global private investment platform specializing in private equity, venture capital, and structured finance. NMS has completed transactions across multiple sectors, including business and financial services, insurance and reinsurance, energy, infrastructure, real estate, manufacturing, and technology.

