Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Blacksteel Energy Inc. ("Blacksteel" or the "Corporation") is pleased to confirm closing of the previously announced sale by the Corporation and its 100% subsidiary Drakkar Energy Ltd. of all of its oil producing assets in the Girouxville Area to Perthro (Canada) Inc. (the "Transaction").

Total consideration for the Transaction was comprised of the following:

~$2,015,000, representing the base purchase price after certain pre-closing adjustments as described in the asset purchase agreement, as amended (the " Closing Amount "). $350,000 of the Closing Amount was retained by the Perthro (Canada) Inc. as a holdback and is releasable in tranches over a period of one year from the closing date, subject to and conditional upon certain conditions set out in the asset purchase agreement, as amended. The balance the Closing Amount of ~$1,710,000 was paid in cash on the closing date.

Additional consideration, to be issued at a later date, of one million (1,000,000) Class "B" shares of Perthro AB, a Swedish incorporated oil and gas exploration and development company and the sole shareholder of Perthro (Canada) Inc.

In association with the closing of the Transaction, net cash proceeds of the sale were used to pay down the Corporation's debts.

Arthur Madden has resigned his positions of President, CEO, and CFO effective August 6, 2025.

Blacksteel is a junior oil and gas company that explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas resources.

