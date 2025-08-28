Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company that helps global brands drive commerce with consumers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

"The second quarter extended our strong start to the year, delivering double-digit revenue and gross profit growth across our business lines while increasing annual recurring revenue to 70% of total revenue. The Company also signed two agreements valued at up to US$7.8 million across 2025 and 2026, inclusive of prizing, in addition to a five-year contract extension with a leading global technology customer that extends our services to 2030," said Duncan McCready, CEO of IC Group. "Our results reflect our commitment to continue to simplify and scale solutions with global clients who rely on us for secure, compliant consumer engagement that drives commerce across digital platforms and in live events."

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased 47% year-over-year to $6.5 million, compared to $4.4 million in Q2 2024.

increased 47% year-over-year to $6.5 million, compared to $4.4 million in Q2 2024. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) accounted for 70% of total revenue in Q2 2025, up from 61% in Q2 2024.

accounted for 70% of total revenue in Q2 2025, up from 61% in Q2 2024. Gross profit rose 28% to $3.0 million, compared to $2.3 million in Q2 2024.

rose 28% to $3.0 million, compared to $2.3 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million, consistent with $0.2 million in Q2 2024.

was $0.2 million, consistent with $0.2 million in Q2 2024. Net loss for the quarter was ($0.6 million), compared to ($0.9 million) in Q2 2024.

Q2 Business Segment Highlights:

Digital Promotions

Revenue increased 26% to $3.0 million from $2.4 million in Q2 2024.

increased 26% to $3.0 million from $2.4 million in Q2 2024. Gross Margin improved to 69% in Q2 2025, compared to 60% in Q2 2024.

improved to 69% in Q2 2025, compared to 60% in Q2 2024. Growth was driven by increased activity from a major U.S. customer, override rebate revenue from prizing programs and contributions from the Emotion Media Inc. acquisition.

Mobile Messaging

Revenue grew 107% to $3.2 million, up from $1.5 million in Q2 2024.

grew 107% to $3.2 million, up from $1.5 million in Q2 2024. Gross Margin declined to 22% in Q2 2025, compared to 39% in Q2 2024.

declined to 22% in Q2 2025, compared to 39% in Q2 2024. The expected decrease in Gross Margin is driven by a higher proportion of lower margin Mobile Messaging revenue which is reflective of the change in the Mobile Messaging business model to scale more wholesale customers driving higher volume messages at lower margins.

Insurance Solutions

Revenue decreased 32% to $0.4 million from $0.5 million in Q2 2024.

decreased 32% to $0.4 million from $0.5 million in Q2 2024. Gross Margin improved to 70% in Q2 2025, compared to 61% in Q2 2024.

improved to 70% in Q2 2025, compared to 61% in Q2 2024. Results reflected a softer market, competition and a planned adjustment in product mix, while margins improved to 70% as the Company optimized its take rate on premiums bound.

The unaudited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the IC Group website at www.icgroupinc.com/investor-relations.

Investor Webinar

The Company will host an investor webinar at 9:30 AM EDT (6:30 AM PDT) on Thursday, August 28, 2025, to discuss its financial and business results, as well as its strategic priorities for the remainder of 2025.

IC Group invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend the webinar, where Duncan McCready, Chief Executive Officer, and John Penhale, Chief Financial Officer, will review Q2 2025 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investor Webinar Registration

Register here: bit.ly/ICGH-Q2-2025

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the Investor section of the Company's website at: https://www.icgroupinc.com/investor-relations/

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") was held on August 26, 2025. IC Group is pleased to report that shareholders approved all matters presented. At the Meeting, the number of directors was fixed at five (5), and all five nominees were elected to the Board by a majority of votes cast. The results of the election were as follows:

Name of Nominee Result Duncan McCready Elected Marc Caron Elected C. Fraser Elliott Elected Jack Schoenmakers Elected Robert White Elected

All other matters considered at the Meeting were also approved by shareholders, including the reappointment of MNP LLP as auditors, approval of the amended stock option plan, amendments to the Corporation's by-laws and the update to the escrow agreement.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is transforming how brands engage with audiences across live events. It uses digital and social platforms to drive sales, capture valuable first-party data to fuel ongoing marketing initiatives and build customer loyalty. The Company does this by simplifying and managing the technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks of engaging with consumer audiences on a global basis. Its solutions span digital engagement, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance for Fortune 500 brands and their agency partners in international jurisdictions.

