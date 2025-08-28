Equity Union Real Estate Unveils 1361 Kelton Avenue: A Rare Collection of Boutique Residences in the Heart of Westwood for Sale

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Equity Union Real Estate is proud to announce the launch of 1361 Kelton Avenue, a limited-edition offering of 15 boutique residences now available for sale in Westwood. Developed by acclaimed Los Angeles builder Orion Cityscape and exclusively represented by Magdalena Kosik, this refined collection blends elevated design, enduring value, and one of L.A.'s most coveted addresses.

1361 Kelton Avenue



"Westwood remains one of Los Angeles' most resilient and in-demand neighborhoods," said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union. "1361 Kelton embodies everything we look for in a standout project - smart growth, timeless architecture, and a compelling opportunity for long-term investment."

Design Led, Westside Poise

Guided by Orion Cityscape's design-first approach, 1361 Kelton pairs sunlit, efficient layouts with refined finishes and thoughtful details - inviting spaces that feel modern yet lasting. The result is boutique-scale living that's crisp, calm, and unmistakably Westside.

Where Prestige Meets Practicality

Just three blocks from UCLA and the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, 1361 Kelton delivers a highly walkable lifestyle with seamless access to Westwood Village, the Wilshire Corridor, Century City, and Beverly Hills. The submarket continues to outpace broader trends - Westwood condo values rose 9.4% year-over-year in Q2 2025 while inventory remains tight - sustaining demand from both homeowners and investors.

"The appeal of this market is evergreen - anchored by world-class healthcare, education, and global employers," said listing agent Magdalena Kosik. "Whether you're a buyer or investor, Kelton represents a secure, future-focused asset in a neighborhood that never goes out of style."

"We partner with projects that offer lasting value to our communities," Hartouni adds. "1361 Kelton is exactly that - a rare opportunity in an exceptional location."

The Residences: Boutique Living, Elevated

Crafted with intention, the five-story building offers 15 thoughtfully designed homes:

4 one-bedroom condos

1 one-bedroom penthouse with loft

8 two-bedroom condos

2 two-bedroom penthouses with rooftop terraces

Interiors: ~707-1,338 sq ft · Pricing: $975,000-$2.8M

Every home features engineered hardwood flooring, oversized kitchen islands, quartz countertops, and designer-tiled baths, with Thermador appliances in select residences, plus private balconies or outdoor spaces. Penthouses add soaring ceilings, lofts, and private rooftop decks. With only three homes per floor, residents enjoy privacy, elevator access to all levels, secure underground parking, and a sleek, modern lobby - true boutique living in a legacy location.

About Orion Cityscape

Orion Cityscape is a Los Angeles-based developer specializing in boutique condominium communities and custom residences across the Westside. Guided by a design-driven process and meticulous craftsmanship, Orion creates light-filled, sustainable homes that balance elegance, function, and long-term value. 1361 Kelton reflects this ethos - modern materials, timeless lines, and boutique-scale living in a legacy Westwood location.

About Equity Union Real Estate

Founded by visionary broker Harma Hartouni, Equity Union has rapidly grown into one of California's most dynamic independent real estate firms, with over $3 billion in closed sales in 2024 and nearly 950 agents across 12 statewide offices. Built on innovation, mentorship, and integrity, the firm provides full-service support - including in-house legal, marketing, and concierge services - designed to empower agents and elevate client outcomes. Equity Union's leadership has been recognized by The Real Deal, Inman News, and the Los Angeles Business Journal for its forward-thinking approach to residential and commercial real estate.

SOURCE: Equity Union Real Estate

