Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited's (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) (Austral or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has filed its half year report for the six months ended 30 June 2025. The complete Report is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com.au, www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at australgold.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Release approved on behalf of the Austral Board by Chief Executive Officer, Stabro Kasaneva.
