Exyte and JGC Launch "Nixyte" - New EPC Brand for High-Tech Industries in Southeast Asia

Exyte and JGC introduce new EPC brand "Nixyte"; specializing in semiconductors, biopharma, data centers, and battery facilities

Focus on high-tech industries in Southeast Asia; Serving Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand

Exyte CEO Dr. Wolfgang Büchele: "Nixyte unites Exyte's global technical expertise with JGC's regional execution capabilities to deliver innovative, sustainable, and reliable facilities."

Shoji Yamada, President of JGC Corporation: "Together we deliver EPC solutions designed for Southeast Asia's unique market needs, backed by a shared commitment to quality, safety, and on-time delivery."

STUTTGART, Germany, SINGAPORE and TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a global leader in designing and delivering advanced high-tech facilities, and JGC Corporation, a pioneer in engineering and construction in Southeast Asia, have launched "Nixyte" - their new joint EPC brand serving high-tech industries across Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Formed from a strategic collaboration initiated in December 2023, Nixyte combines Exyte's global technical expertise with JGC's regional network and project execution strengths. Nixyte will focus on delivering facilities for semiconductors, batteries, data centers, and biopharma, offering clients in Southeast Asia enhanced project delivery. Projects will be delivered through a single, unified brand backed by integrated design-build teams, proven capability in mega-scale execution, and comprehensive lifecycle support from concept to operation.

Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte: "With Nixyte, we are expanding our EPC business into one of the most dynamic regions for high-tech industries. The brand unites Exyte's global technical expertise with JGC's regional execution capabilities to deliver innovative, sustainable, and reliable facilities."

Shoji Yamada, President of JGC Corporation, adds: "With Nixyte, clients gain the combined strengths of JGC and Exyte. Together we deliver EPC solutions designed for Southeast Asia's unique market needs, backed by a shared commitment to quality, safety, and on-time delivery."

Nixyte offers clients a unique combination of speed, scale, and technical excellence. Nixyte provides integrated design and build project delivery which compared to traditional approach ensures clients can achieve accelerated delivery timelines. With advanced constructability expertise, a robust regional resource base, and access to a global supply chain, Nixyte ensures consistent quality, cost efficiency, and on-time delivery for the most demanding high-tech facilities.

Nixyte - A closer look behind the brand

The brand name Nixyte represents the strategic partnership between JGC Corporation (with "Nikki" being its Japanese name) and Exyte. Combining the strengths of two established players in the global EPC business, Nixyte offers full scope EPC capabilities. Nixyte is set up to be a reliable partner for clients from high-tech industries, excelling large-scale, fast-track project execution, while managing the complete project lifecycle.

Robust market momentum in Southeast Asia's high-tech sector

Southeast Asia remains one of the most promising global regions for high-tech industrial growth. In 2025, countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand are seeing a significant acceleration in industrial development, supported by targeted government strategies to enhance digital infrastructure, localize supply chains, and attract foreign direct investment. These nations are rapidly becoming focal points for advanced manufacturing, with strong momentum across key sectors including semiconductors, data centers, battery production, and biotechnology. With industrial policy and digital transformation aligned, Southeast Asia is firmly establishing itself as a vital node in the global high-tech value chain and a strategic hub for sustainable, innovation-driven development



About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of built complete solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life.

www.exyte.net

About JGC Corporation

Since its founding in 1928, JGC Corporation has delivered plants and facilities spanning sectors such as oil & gas, petrochemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, and high-tech infrastructure.



JGC Corporation has executed some 20,000 projects in more than 80 countries and its proven capabilities have established its reputation as a leading engineering contractor worldwide.



With a corporate purpose of "Enhancing planetary health", JGC intend to further promote the expansion of our business fields and contribute to economic progress, industrial advancement and sustainable growth throughout the world.

For further information: https://www.jgc.com/en/

