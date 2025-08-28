Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - A Thriving Tourism Company for Bespoke Tours & Luxury VIP Experiences

Celebrating 15 years in the tourism trade and its luxury packages including a 7 day tour of Spain is a major accomplishment, not least given the challenges the company has faced in that time - ranging from global travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic to the impact of the UK leaving the EU.

Guided Spain Tours Celebrates 15 Years in Business

Despite those challenges, Guided Spain Tours has grown into a thriving tourism company enjoyed by new and seasoned travel enthusiasts alike. The venture is underpinned by the expertise of local specialists as well as soulful storytelling, insider access, and a deep respect for local traditions to deliver authentic yet luxurious VIP experiences.

The company was founded by Emily Matthews, an American entrepreneur who first moved Spain at the age of 13 before building an unexpected life and business in southern Spain after falling in love with a Cuban man she met abroad. Originally from North Carolina, her company's English-speaking guided tours have become a huge hit with tourists from the United States, the UK, and around the globe.

Fast-forward to 2025, though, and the firm is known for organizing a diverse range of VIP experiences. In addition to the 7 day tour of Spain, Guided Spain Tours offers packages for trips lasting 10 days, 14 days, 16 days, 21 days, and 28 days as well as a 5 day tour of Andalucia and a 15 day Iberian adventure. Alternatively, the guided tour operator can create bespoke VIP packages to incorporate Northern Spain, Southern Spain, and Portugal.

Guided Spain Tours has gained a reputation for marrying local expertise and a genuine passion for travel with excellence in both customer care and personalization.

While Matthews has reflected on the milestone with pride, she has declared herself determined to keep growing the business and help more tourists see the best of Spain over the years to come.

About Guided Spain Tours

Owned and operated by Emily Matthews, Guided Spain Tours was launched in 2010 with a very small team but has since grown to an award-winning business that delivers a wide range of tours throughout Spain and beyond.

For more information, please visit guidedspaintours.com.

