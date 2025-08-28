H1 2025 Group sales at $14.5 billion, flat versus prior year (+2% at CER) Q2 Group sales at $7.2 billion

Strong H1 2025 EBITDA growth at $2.5 billion, +24% (+29% at CER) versus prior year period Q2 EBITDA at $1.1 billion

EBITDA margin recovery thanks to continued focus on enhancing productivity, cost management and operational efficiency

Profit growth driving stronger H1 cash flow performance

Sustained demand for new crop protection technologies and biological products as crop protection market recovery continues

Syngenta will continue to invest in innovation; in total, globally over 800 product approvals in H1 for crop protection business

Syngenta Group today announced financial results for the first half and the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Sales for the first half of 2025 were $14.5 billion, reaching the prior year period's level and up 2% at constant exchange rates (CER).

EBITDA for the first half of the year was $2.5 billion, 24% higher (+29% at CER) year-on-year. The Group's EBITDA margin for the first half of 2025 was 17.5%, up 3.4 percentage points compared to 14.1% in H1 2024.

Sales for the second quarter 2025 were $7.2 billion, flat versus the prior year (+1% at CER). On a consolidated basis, sales of all business units were adversely impacted by currency in the first six months. EBITDA for the second quarter 2025 was 32% higher than the prior year (+34% at CER) at $1.1 billion.

The Group's strategic emphasis on investments in R&D and innovation, combined with disciplined cost management, enhanced productivity, and operational efficiency continued to deliver tangible results. These efforts are reflected in the strong EBITDA margin recovery in the first six months of the year and underscores the Group's commitment to driving sustainable, long-term profitability. Cash flow remained solid and continued its positive development.

Syngenta Group benefited from the flexibility of its manufacturing processes, leveraging a global production network for its products. This approach enables ongoing supply chain optimization in response to changing market conditions and tariff developments, which are not expected to materially impact business performance in 2025.

With signs of further market stabilization in crop protection and a lower 2024 baseline, Syngenta Group expects stable sales and margins in the second half of the year.

H1 2025 H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Change (CER) $bn $bn Sales 14.5 14.5 0 2 EBITDA 2.5 2.1 24 29

Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change Change (CER) $bn $bn Sales 7.2 7.2 0 1 EBITDA 1.1 0.8 32 34

Syngenta Crop Protection

Sales for Syngenta Crop Protection were 3% higher at $6.4 billion (+7% CER) in the first half of 2025. The business continued its momentum from Q1 with sales above last year for Q2.

In the first half of 2025, Biologicals and a return to normal stock levels drove sales performance in Europe (+5%), while favorable pricing for new product introductions and higher volumes contributed to 9% growth in Asia, the Middle East Africa (excluding China). China continued to perform strongly, achieving 9% year-on-year growth in the first half (flat in Q2) with increases across all blockbuster technologies and biologicals. In the first six months, sales in North America were 10% higher (mainly driven by a change in sales phasing closer to consumption, with flat sales in Q2); sales declined across both Latin America and Brazil, by 14% and 5% respectively.

Syngenta secured over 800 product approvals in H1 including major successes in Brazil with the registration of TYMIRIUM® technology and three other active ingredients for the region. India saw a record of 10 registrations, among them VANIVA, based on TYMIRIUM® technology, for use on tomato, cucumber, okra and banana crops.

India is also the first country to launch ALTESSIA®, a key herbicide for use in rice fields where one spray allows farmers to overcome multiple challenges at once, including tough weeds and crop safety concerns. SIMODIS®, featuring PLINAZOLIN® technology, registered in Thailand for vegetables.

Biologicals continued to see steady growth in the first six months of 2025 compared to the previous year. Demand for biocontrols, biostimulants and nutrient efficiency products was strong in all regions. Syngenta Biologicals entered into several strategic collaborations to accelerate product development. These initiatives address critical crop challenges at every stage of the growing cycle, delivering biological solutions to farmers worldwide.

In early 2025, Syngenta concluded the integration of Novartis' Strains and Natural Products Collection, the repository of natural compounds and genetic strains for agricultural use. The transaction also covers integrated capabilities in bioengineering, data science, fermentation, downstream processing, as well as analytics. These additions will further accelerate the development of biologicals, complementing the farmer's toolbox. In 2025, Syngenta officially opened a 22,000 m² biologicals facility in Orangeburg, South Carolina, in the United States, which is purpose-built to produce 16,000 tons of biostimulants annually. This new manufacturing facility complements Syngenta's existing global network of biologicals manufacturing facilities in Brazil, Italy, India and Norway.

Syngenta Seeds

Seeds sales were $2.4 billion in the first half of 2025, up 2% year-on-year (+3% CER).

First half field crops sales in China and Brazil continued to deliver strong growth with 14% and 10%, respectively. Asia, Middle East Africa increased 1%. Sales in North America were 1% lower (+6% for Q2), Latin America sales were down 5% (+36% for Q2), and Europe was down7% (+5% for Q2). Sales of Vegetable Seeds increased by 5 percent and sales of Flowers were 2 percent lower.

In the reporting period, field testing began for a proprietary, next-generation soybean herbicide tolerance trait stack, bringing significant differentiation and value to farmers. China introduced the AGRISURE VIPTERA trait brand, further pursuing GM commercialization providing farmers with more effective solutions. Brazil expanded its portfolio offerings in both soybean and corn in preparation for planting. In Asia, Indonesia strengthened its biotech corn portfolio in the tropical irrigated segment while India gained corn market share by further integrating physical and digital farmer touchpoints. Vietnam launched a new hybrid rice product expected to achieve 2.5x growth in its second year. North America delivered significant profit growth through operational efficiencies; sunflower seasonal volumes increased in a flat European market; and in Latin America, Syngenta Group anticipates record-breaking sunflower acreage, positioning the company to capitalize on its leadership in the region.

Syngenta Vegetable Seeds opened a new state-of-the-art Seed Health Lab in the Netherlands, further bolstering its global quality control capabilities to provide growers with the highest quality seed products. It also signed an innovative commercial collaboration with Azura Group, the largest tomato grower in North Africa, bringing R&D closer to the grower in collecting data on experimental vegetable varieties through sensors in Azura's greenhouses while allowing them to identify varieties they would like to grow.

Syngenta Group China

Syngenta Group China achieved sales of $4.9 billion in the first half of 2025, 5% lower year-on-year due to continued strategic exits from lower margin businesses (-4% CER). The Seeds, Crop Protection and Fertilizer businesses registered strong volume growth driven by the introduction of new products, which offset pricing pressures.

Sales of Seeds grew 15%. Crop Nutrition sales grew 6%, sales of Branded Formulation were also 6% higher, demonstrating the success of Syngenta's innovations in the Chinese market. Yangnong Chemical sales were 8% higher. Grain trading business sales were 54% lower, largely due to the continued strategic reduction of this business.

Syngenta Group China successfully secured national certification for twelve new GM corn varieties and continued transforming its Modern Agriculture Platform (MAP) while strengthening its portfolio through an increased focus on large-scale farming services. Syngenta Group China successfully launched an artificial intelligence-driven offering "iMAP" to farmers.

ADAMA

ADAMA sales were at $2.1 billion in the first half of 2025, reaching the same level as the prior year period (+1% CER) in a stabilizing market environment for suppliers of post-patent active ingredients. ADAMA's profitability continued to improve under its ongoing business and transformation "Fight Forward" plan. In the second quarter 2025, ADAMA returned to year-on-year revenue growth for the first time since Q3 2022, while also achieving a fifth consecutive quarter of year-on-year EBITDA growth.

In the first six months of the year, ADAMA grew sales in North America by 19% thanks to strong business momentum across the region. Sales in Europe, Africa and the Middle East were 4% lower; Latin America were 9% lower; Asia Pacific (excluding China) were 19% lower in line with the strategy to reduce the commodity business and increase quality of business. Sales in China were 12% higher.

As part of the "Fight Forward" plan, ADAMA is focused on improving its overall portfolio mix, particularly by targeting the Value Innovation segment, with the intent of improving value delivered to all stakeholders. Recent launches of differentiated products include Brevis SC, a fruit thinner for managing flowering and fruiting in pome fruits such as apples and pears, and Temper More, a herbicide developed with ADAMA's SESGAMAtechnology, both in the USA. Upturn, a blend of Fomesafen and Propaquizafop offering broad-spectrum control of hard-to-kill weeds, was officially launched in India following its soft introduction in 2024. And Jumbo®, a herbicide combining Sulfentrazone and Tebuthiuron, offering broad-spectrum, high-efficiency weed control in sugarcane, was launched in Brazil.

Syngenta Group Summary Financials

H1 2025 H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2025 H1 2024 Sales $bn $bn ¥bn ¥bn Syngenta Group 14.5 14.5 103.9 103.2 Syngenta Crop Protection 6.4 6.2 46.0 44.1 ADAMA 2.1 2.1 15.0 14.9 Syngenta Seeds 2.4 2.4 17.5 17.1 Syngenta Group China 4.9 5.2 35.9 37.5 Eliminations -1.3 -1.4 -10.5 -10.4 EBITDA 2.5 2.1 18.2 14.6

Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Sales $bn $bn ¥bn ¥bn Syngenta Group 7.2 7.2 51.6 51.0 Syngenta Crop Protection 3.0 3.0 21.8 21.4 ADAMA 1.1 1.0 7.8 7.4 Syngenta Seeds 1.1 1.0 7.7 7.1 Syngenta Group China 2.5 2.6 17.9 18.7 Eliminations -0.5 -0.4 -3.6 -3.6 EBITDA 1.1 0.8 7.8 5.9

