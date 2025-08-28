Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014
28.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28

Transaction in own shares

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 27 August 2025 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £30m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 2 May 2025.

Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 114,000 Shares

Date of transaction: 27 August 2025

Average price paid per Share: 203.3489 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 201.5000 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 204.5000 pence

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 325,409,020 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 325,409,020 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.



Moonpig Group plc - Trade Fills - 27 08 25
© 2025 PR Newswire
