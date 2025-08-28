Anzeige
28.08.2025 08:18 Uhr
Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.: A Breakthrough in Nighttime Driving: Raytron's Automotive Thermal Camera Makes Tank 500 Smarter and Safer

YANTAI, China, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Driving at night, the greatest concern isn't traffic jams or fatigue-it's what you can't see. Unlit curves, blinding glare and sudden pedestrians or animals often overwhelm traditional headlights. Infrared thermal imaging, which is independent of ambient light, provides clear visibility even in total darkness. Today, top automaker GMW unveils the new Tank 500, which integrates Raytron's thermal camera into its 3rd-generation ADAS, giving drivers critical extra seconds to react and lowering the risk of nighttime accidents.

From Passive Visibility to Proactive Perception:
How Thermal Imaging Enhances Nighttime Driving Safety

Traditional headlights and visible cameras rely on reflected light from objects, which can be compromised by adverse weather, high beams, or low-reflectivity surfaces such as black tires, dark clothing, or matte vehicles. Infrared thermal imaging, by contrast, detects the thermal radiation emitted by objects and converts it into clear, real-time images independent of ambient light. This enables drivers to proactively perceive pedestrians, vehicles, cyclists, and animals even in total darkness, backlight, or fog.

See Further, React Sooner:
Raytron's Infrared Sensor Upgrades ADAS Safety

Standard headlights typically illuminate about 50-150 meters with a narrow field of view. On curves or inclines, the beams often miss blind spots, so pedestrians, animals or obstacles may not be noticed until they are 30 meters away, leaving a driver only 1-2 seconds to react. By contrast, Raytron's night vision camera auto detects heat signatures at 150-300 meters with a much wider coverage. Even on winding roads, thermal imaging gives 5-8 seconds of advance warning, crucial time for Automatic Braking System (AEB) or evasive maneuvers.

For example, while driving on a dark mountain road in western Sichuan last March, Tank 500 owner Mr. Zhang received an alert from Raytron's night vision thermal camera just moments before a Tibetan antelope darted across the highway. "If I had relied only on my headlights," Mr. Zhang noted, "I would have braked when it was already too late."

Raytron's Vision: Bringing Thermal Imaging to Every Vehicle

As a leader in infrared thermal imaging technology, Raytron has built a fully integrated supply chain. This end-to-end advantage enables us to deliver cost-effective and reliable automotive thermal imaging solutions for both OEM integration and aftermarket upgrades, making every journey after dark safer.

For Further Information
Email: sales@raytrontek.com
Website: https://en.raytrontek.com
LinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-breakthrough-in-nighttime-driving-raytrons-automotive-thermal-camera-makes-tank-500-smarter-and-safer-302540785.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
