Vietnamese manufacturer Boviet Solar has finished exterior construction on a planned 3 GW solar cell plant in North Carolina. The facility is part of a $294 million US production hub. From pv magazine USA Boviet Solar has completed the exterior construction of its planned 3 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Greenville, North Carolina. The Greenville facility, a $294 million investment, is the company's first North American production hub. Production will focus on its Gamma Series Monofacial and Vega Series bifacial modules, which use advanced n-type solar cell technology. The 3 GW cell ...

