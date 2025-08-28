DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own securities - conclusion and extension of buyback programme

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own securities - conclusion and extension of buyback programme 28-Aug-2025 / 07:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own securities - conclusion and extension of buyback programme The Company announces that following the repurchase of 18,795 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each (" "A" Ordinary Shares") as detailed below, it has concluded the Share Buyback Programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the "Programme"). In aggregate the Company has repurchased one million "A" Ordinary Shares for a total consideration of GBP5.65 million. Further, the Company has agreed to extend the Programme with Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") to repurchase up to a further one million "A" Ordinary Shares. "A" Ordinary Shares purchased yesterday on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Numis are as follows: Date of Purchase 27/08/2025 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares 18,795 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 584.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 584.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 584.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,222,789 "A" Ordinary Shares. Of this total, 3,580,784 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,642,005. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

28 August 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 27 August 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 584.0000 18,795

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 10000 584.00 11:14:42 00076791696TRLO0 XLON 254 584.00 11:35:46 00076792170TRLO0 XLON 47 584.00 11:35:46 00076792169TRLO0 XLON 503 584.00 11:35:46 00076792168TRLO0 XLON 8 584.00 11:35:46 00076792171TRLO0 XLON 55 584.00 13:12:08 00076795001TRLO0 XLON 7928 584.00 13:41:44 00076795710TRLO0 XLON

