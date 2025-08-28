Firefly, the leading Cloud Infrastructure Automation platform, today announced it has been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Backup and Data Protection Technologies, 2025, under the emerging category of Cloud Application Infrastructure Recovery Solutions (CAIRS).

Firefly's Vision for Agentic Cloud Disaster Recovery Earns Gartner Recognition

For decades, backup and disaster recovery practices have focused almost exclusively on safeguarding data. In cloud environments, this leaves a critical gap: if infrastructure and configurations are compromised, protected data remains inaccessible. That risk is intensifying as attacks surge. The CrowdStrike 2025 Threat Hunting Report noted a 136% increase in cloud intrusions in the first half of 2025, driven by misconfigurations and unmanaged systems. Gartner's recognition of CAIRS underscores the industry's shift toward solutions that restore the entire cloud stack infrastructure, configurations, and data so organizations can resume operations quickly after an incident.

Firefly has pioneered this space with its AI Disaster Recovery (DR) Agent, which autonomously discovers, backs up, and restores full cloud infrastructure configurations. Integrated within the Firefly platform, the DR Agent enables Platform and DevOps teams to manage, govern, and recover their entire multi-cloud footprint as code, reducing recovery times from days to minutes.

"True disaster readiness is proactive, not reactive," said Ido Neeman, CEO and Co-Founder of Firefly. "We are building for a future where cloud environments are continuously evolving, self-healing, and resilient by design. Gartner's recognition of CAIRS validates this vision, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this shift."

According to Gartner, CAIRS solutions are high-benefit and rapidly evolving, automating discovery, protection, and restoration of full-stack cloud applications. Firefly's approach emphasizes:

Transforming infrastructure into reusable, deployable IaC modules

Visualizing and scoring disaster readiness

Restoring environments through versioned state and CI/CD pipelines

Governing provisioning and recovery from a unified control plane

By embedding resilience into daily cloud operations, Firefly enables enterprises to withstand escalating threats and recover with speed and precision. As CAIRS adoption accelerates, Firefly is equipping forward-thinking organizations to make intelligent, automated recovery a standard practice from day one.

About Firefly

Firefly, the Autonomous Cloud Infrastructure Platform empowers Platform and DevOps teams to simplify, automate, and scale operations. By bridging live cloud environments with Infrastructure-as-Code, Firefly provides visibility, automated governance, and disaster recovery across public clouds and Kubernetes. Customers include leading enterprises such as Paramount, HPE, and Carnival Cruise Lines.

