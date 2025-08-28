Leading British LSP adopts accredited, precise emissions reporting to meet growing customer demand for more environmentally responsible operations

The global regulatory landscape, particularly in the U.K. and European Union, acts as a powerful catalyst for change, urging companies to embrace sustainable practices that extend beyond basic compliance. Logistics service providers (LSPs) are witnessing an increased demand from their customers to actively monitor emissions and ensure adherence to both current and forthcoming regulations. That's why Europa Worldwide Group, a leading LSP with a global presence, has adopted Blue Yonder's Logistics Emissions Calculator, part of the Sustainable Supply Chain Manager solution, to meet its sustainability goals and evolving customer demands.

Europa Worldwide, celebrated for its cutting-edge logistics solutions, has integrated Blue Yonder's advanced logistics carbon management capabilities-recently enhanced by the acquisition of Pledge-across its Road Freight division in the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, and the Netherlands. This strategic implementation underscores the company's commitment to offering sustainable logistics services.

Europa Worldwide selected Blue Yonder for its ability to deliver precise and detailed carbon emissions reports, leveraging millions of data points through advanced emissions modelling. Blue Yonder's Logistics Emissions Calculator provides GLEC-accredited and ISO 14083-aligned calculations, ensuring industry-recognized accuracy and credibility. Furthermore, Blue Yonder's seamless API integration with Europa Worldwide's transportation management system facilitates efficient carbon reporting, enhancing transparency and customer trust.

Prior to adopting Blue Yonder, Europa Worldwide faced challenges with its in-house emissions reporting method, which lacked the granularity and accreditation necessary for impactful sustainability efforts. The limitations of the previous system highlighted the need for a more robust solution to meet customer demands for precise data and to support the global initiative towards Net Zero.

"Europa Worldwide is proactively advancing towards more defined sustainability objectives," said Tom Jenkins, Central Services Director, Europa Worldwide Group. "Since implementing Blue Yonder's Logistics Emissions Calculator, we have experienced a significant rise in customer engagement with emissions reporting, showcasing the solution's value. The integration of Blue Yonder's emission reporting capabilities underscores our dedication to maximizing strategic efforts in enhancing sustainability within logistics."

The new reporting system was first launched in Europa Worldwide's Road department, receiving significant usage by customers, with up to four new customers being added per week. Europa Worldwide plans to extend Blue Yonder's Logistics Emissions Calculator to its Air and Sea customers by the end of 2025, further integrating emissions reporting into its customer self-serve portal for enhanced accessibility and self-service.

"Amidst a global push for sustainable practices, Europa Worldwide seized the opportunity to be a leader in addressing carbon emissions from logistics," said Saskia Van Gendt, chief sustainability officer, Blue Yonder. "By strategically embedding sustainability into their operations, they are not only improving visibility for carbon emissions but also future proofing their business and their customers' business against regulatory shifts. We are proud to support their journey towards decarbonizing transportation."

About Europa Worldwide Group

Europa Worldwide Group is an ambitious independent logistics operator with three divisions, Europa Road, Europa Air Sea dedicated to getting goods from A to B on time, and Europa Warehouse, 3PL and warehousing experts who store, pack and dispatch goods for our customers. The group employs over 1,300 people globally with sites across the UK and Ireland, plus Europa's own teams in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Czech Republic, Hong Kong, China, India, the UAE and South Africa. The global operator has an annual turnover of £300m+. europa-worldwide.com

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the AI company for supply chain. As the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation, Blue Yonder offers a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network that empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers-all at machine speed. A pioneer in applying AI solutions to the most complicated supply chain challenges, Blue Yonder's modern innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

"Blue Yonder" is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Blue Yonder" is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

