8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated customer experience (CX) platform provider, today announced the renewal of its sponsorship with Southampton Football Club, extending its role as an official partner of both the Men's and Women's First Teams through the 2025/26 season.

The agreement continues a successful collaboration that has seen 8x8's cloud-based contact center and communications technology support the club's operations, enhance matchday experiences, and create moments of connection beyond St Mary's Stadium.

Passion on and off the pitch

"Southampton FC represents passion, dedication, and community values that resonate deeply with us at 8x8," said Jamie Snaddon, EMEA Managing Director at 8x8, Inc. "This partnership is about more than sponsorship. It's about giving the club the tools to connect with supporters in ways that feel personal, whether that's answering a fan's question, delivering a matchday update, or creating a memorable surprise. We're proud to keep building those moments together."

Under the renewed terms, 8x8 will continue to benefit from LED perimeter board visibility, digital and social media integration. The two organizations will also collaborate on community outreach initiatives, exclusive fan experiences, and technology-led engagement projects.

One area that has already seen closer engagement is with players calling season book holders through 8x8's Contact Center to talk with fans and chat about their years and decades of support.

8x8 is a part of the team

"8x8's technology has become part of the way we operate from supporting our ticketing and hospitality services to enabling unique experiences for our supporters," said Huw Fielding, Director of IT at Southampton FC. "Renewing this partnership means we can keep raising the bar for how we connect with fans, on matchdays and throughout the year."

8x8's platform unifies contact center, business telephony, embedded AI, and customer data into one seamless system making it easier for organisations to communicate clearly, operate efficiently, and build loyalty. Southampton FC joins a global roster of businesses using 8x8 to create connected, real-time experiences for the people who matter most to them.

How Southampton scores with fan engagement

To see how Southampton FC uses 8x8 to elevate fan experience, watch the full story here.

About 8x8 Inc.

