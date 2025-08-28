The James Selects Yardi to Power Next Phase of Growth Across UK Build to Rent Portfolio

Award-winning operator to implement full Yardi Residential Suite, enhancing operational efficiency and resident experience

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The James, a multi award-winning build to rent (BTR) and co-living operator with vibrant communities in Manchester, Liverpool, and Sheffield, has selected Yardi® as its technology partner to support continued growth and deliver a streamlined, connected resident journey.

Renowned for its high HomeViews ratings and commitment to providing modern, community-driven living spaces in key UK city centres, The James is investing in the full Yardi Residential Suite, including Yardi Voyager®, RentCafe®, RentCafe® CRM Flex, and Yardi® Payment Processing for online payments combined with automated bank reconciliation. With a focus on automating key aspects of the resident journey, the adoption of Yardi's fully connected, cloud-based platform will allow The James to further its reputation for delivering seamless, tech-enabled living experiences.

This partnership reflects The James' commitment to investing in scalable, market-leading technology as it continues to shape the future of high-quality rental living in the UK.

"At The James, excellence in resident experience and operational efficiency have always been at the heart of what we do. We selected Yardi after a comprehensive evaluation, as it enables us to streamline processes, unify our technology stack, and deliver best-in-class service for our communities," said Luca Costa, Chief Operating Officer at The James. "With Yardi, we can continue to scale while maintaining the personalised, high touch approach our residents expect."

"We are excited to partner with The James, a true innovator in the regional BTR space", said Justin Harley, senior director for Yardi. "Our shared vision for digital transformation and delivering outstanding living experiences ensures that The James continues to set the benchmark for build to rent in the UK."

About The James

The James is a fast-growing portfolio of residential communities in key UK regional cities. Their brand, which is centred on the notion of "Home of F*****g Great People" has communities which are designed to empower residents to reach their goals with a perfect balance of spacious private studios and complementary communal areas, supported by the latest proptech and excellent service. For more information, visit thejames.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk .

