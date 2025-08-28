Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2025 09:06 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The James Selects Yardi to Power Next Phase of Growth Across UK Build to Rent Portfolio

Award-winning operator to implement full Yardi Residential Suite, enhancing operational efficiency and resident experience

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The James, a multi award-winning build to rent (BTR) and co-living operator with vibrant communities in Manchester, Liverpool, and Sheffield, has selected Yardi® as its technology partner to support continued growth and deliver a streamlined, connected resident journey.

Award-winning operator, The James, to implement full Yardi Residential Suite

Renowned for its high HomeViews ratings and commitment to providing modern, community-driven living spaces in key UK city centres, The James is investing in the full Yardi Residential Suite, including Yardi Voyager®, RentCafe®, RentCafe® CRM Flex, and Yardi® Payment Processing for online payments combined with automated bank reconciliation. With a focus on automating key aspects of the resident journey, the adoption of Yardi's fully connected, cloud-based platform will allow The James to further its reputation for delivering seamless, tech-enabled living experiences.

This partnership reflects The James' commitment to investing in scalable, market-leading technology as it continues to shape the future of high-quality rental living in the UK.

"At The James, excellence in resident experience and operational efficiency have always been at the heart of what we do. We selected Yardi after a comprehensive evaluation, as it enables us to streamline processes, unify our technology stack, and deliver best-in-class service for our communities," said Luca Costa, Chief Operating Officer at The James. "With Yardi, we can continue to scale while maintaining the personalised, high touch approach our residents expect."

"We are excited to partner with The James, a true innovator in the regional BTR space", said Justin Harley, senior director for Yardi. "Our shared vision for digital transformation and delivering outstanding living experiences ensures that The James continues to set the benchmark for build to rent in the UK."

See how Yardi's purpose-built BTR software can help you enhance the resident journey.

About The James
The James is a fast-growing portfolio of residential communities in key UK regional cities. Their brand, which is centred on the notion of "Home of F*****g Great People" has communities which are designed to empower residents to reach their goals with a perfect balance of spacious private studios and complementary communal areas, supported by the latest proptech and excellent service. For more information, visit thejames.uk.

About Yardi
Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758351/Yardi_The_James.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5477790/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-james-selects-yardi-to-power-next-phase-of-growth-across-uk-build-to-rent-portfolio-302539152.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.