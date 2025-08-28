Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
28.08.2025 09:22 Uhr
Zhejiang Times International Exhibition Services Co., Ltd.: The 2025 Zhejiang Service Trade Gamescom was successfully held

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From August 20 to 22, the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province hosted the Zhejiang Service Trade Gamescom 2025, leveraging Gamescom-Europe's largest and most authoritative comprehensive game exhibition. Zhejiang Times International Exhibition, as the organizer of the exhibition, invited eleven Zhejiang enterprises to make a remarkable appearance, collectively showcasing the innovative achievements and cultural charm of Zhejiang's gaming industry. The event demonstrated the brand appeal of "Zhejiang Services, Serving the World" and the strength of its digital trade capabilities.

The 2025 Zhejiang Service Trade Gamescom was successfully held.jpeg

Centered around the theme of "Digital Empowerment, Cultural Globalization," the Zhejiang exhibition zone featured key participants such as NetEase (Hangzhou) Network Co., Ltd., Hangzhou NetEase Leihuo Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Wizard Games Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Digital Octopus Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Virtual Human Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Liangyuan Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Versatile Media Co., Ltd. The exhibition highlighted a diverse range of products, including home video game software, online games, mobile games, AR/VR devices, 3D animation, and digital cultural and creative IP. The event provided a comprehensive and multi-faceted display of the overall image and distinctive achievements of Zhejiang's gaming and animation cultural industries.

During the exhibition, Zhejiang companies showcased their latest gaming products and technologies. Among them, the martial arts open world masterpiece "WHERE WINDS MEET" brought by NetEase (Hangzhou) Network Co., Ltd. once again became one of the focuses. "Once Human", a game produced by Hangzhou Hehan Culture Communication Co., Ltd., is a high-quality game that aims to be released on multiple platforms around the world. It aims to bring high-quality open world survival adventure experience to players around the world.

The 2025 Zhejiang Service Trade Gamescom was successfully held.jpeg

On the opening night of the Gamescom on the evening of August 19, many products from Chinese game manufacturers, including "Gu Jian", "Delta Force", "Fate Trigger", "Arknights: Endfield", "Honor of Kings: World", etc., were unveiled one after another, and "Black Myth: Zhong Kui" was the finale.

The successful holding of the 2025 Zhejiang Service Trade Gamescom provided Zhejiang enterprises with the opportunity to communicate face-to-face with well-known manufacturers at home and abroad, global players, senior users, game media and other representatives. It promotes the deep integration and win-win development between Zhejiang enterprises and the global gaming industry.

Company: Zhejiang Times International Exhibition Services Co., Ltd.
Website: https://www.time-ex.com/WebPC/Index.aspx
E-mail: martin@time-ex.com
Telephone: 15158007298
City: Hangzhou

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/362ff359-5746-4c7a-88a2-762b2c491eea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/099e8abe-54b6-402f-b4c5-6f7c7d6f6a37


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
