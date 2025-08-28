The Bulgarian Ministry of Energy has opened a public consultation for a new round targeting 1. 9 GWh of standalone storage capacity, building on the success of its initial RESTORE procurement, which backed nearly 10 GWh of energy storage development. From ESS News Bulgaria's Ministry of Energy has launched a public consultation on a new subsidy program seeking to support the construction and commissioning of standalone renewable energy storage facilities with a cumulative capacity of 1. 9 GWh. The procurement builds on the first round of the National Infrastructure for Storage of Electricity ...

