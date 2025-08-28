Leucid Bio to Participate in Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leucid Bio ("Leucid" or the "Company"), a privately-held biotechnology company pursuing the development of innovative Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies using the Company's proprietary lateral CAR platform, today announced that it will attend the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York. Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:05 p.m. ET on Monday, September 8, 2025. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference.

About Leucid Bio

Leucid Bio is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to the development of cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumours using the Company's proprietary lateral CAR platform. The Company's lead asset, LEU011, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy targeting NKG2D ligands, which are expressed on more than 80% of human tumours. In addition, LEU011 co-expresses the chemokine receptor CXCR2 which is engineered to enhance cell trafficking and tumour infiltration. For more information, please visit the Leucid Bio website at www.leucid.com

